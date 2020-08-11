Social media began as a way to connect with friends and family. But lately, especially in the divided nation in which we live, it has become THE place to let your political views be known.
It’s hard to scroll through social media, especially Facebook, without coming across a political post or dozens.
Two local officials recently have come under fire for what they have posted or shared on Facebook.
Some parents in the Delaware Academy Central School District in Delhi raised concerns after the middle school and high school principal, Robin Robbins, posted several messages opposed to wearing face coverings in public.
There are plenty of people who are quite vocal questioning the effectiveness of masks, although they are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help limit the spread of coronavirus. Mask-wearing is an essential part of the guidelines for students being able to resume in-person learning.
And that is where the issue lies. Parents are worried that an administrator in a school who is against wearing masks may not enforce the policy. When asked about it, District Superintendent Kelly Zimmerman declined to comment on the matter, citing the district’s dealings with Robbins as a confidential personnel matter.
“All district employees will be trained on expectations for conduct specific to the health and safety of our students and staff,” Zimmerman said, adding that the expectations will be “regularly enforced.”
If enforcing the mask policy is required by her job, we are confident Robbins will do so or face consequences for her actions. Parents need to feel comfortable that will be the case.
In the village of Walton, a petition is calling for censure of Mayor Steven Condon for what organizers called his “racist, perverted and xenophobic remarks” on Facebook.
In a Change.org petition launched last week, the Young Progressives of Delaware County called on the Walton Village Board of Trustees to formally condemn Condon’s posts.
“When someone is elected to public office, they represent everyone; supporters and opponents alike,” the petition reads. “In taking that oath to govern without fear or favor, an elected official need always be mindful of the distinction between their personal opinions and those they express as an elected official.”
Condon’s personal Facebook page, which had prominently listed him as mayor of Walton, appeared to have been deactivated Friday, but a series of 18 screenshots attached to the petition showed memes and posts Condon shared from other pages.
The petition sparked several heated discussions in Walton community Facebook pages. Many members defended and even celebrated Condon and his posts, and others called for violence against the petition organizers.
In a statement sent to The Daily Star after the story on Condon ran, village trustee Eric Ball condemned the posts, and said, “Elected officials are to be held to a higher standard, and as elected officials, we are justly subjected to a stronger lens of scrutiny, due to the public nature of our elected positions.”
We agree with Ball, and would expand that to all those in the public eye.
Freedom of speech is one of — if not the — most important First Amendment rights. Officials can say what they want, but they also have to be aware there may be consequences for that speech.
