The competition was fierce in Oneonta last weekend.
No, we aren't talking about the Section IV Class D basketball championships (although those were good, too). We are talking about the annual regional spelling bee, which is sponsored by The Daily Star.
A dozen and a half students from across the Otsego Northern Catskills and Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego Boards of Cooperative Educational Services gathered on the stage to see who would be the last correct speller to be able to move on to the national competition this spring near Washington, D.C.
The winner had some big shoes to fill. The regional winner for the past three years, Melodie Loya, a home school student from Bainbridge, made it deep into the Scripps National Spelling Bee each year.
Melodie, who aged out of the competition, did attend this year's local spell-off, along with other local "celebrity" spellers for a friendly competition before the main event. And she won again, with the correct spelling of the word “dacquoise,” a French dessert cake.
But the focus on Saturday, March 7, was on our local school champions.
The 18 students were narrowed down to just two, as Cooperstown seventh grader Punya Phaugat went word-for-word with Stamford Central School eighth grader Jack Glenn for eight rounds.
Jack stumbled on the word "irradiate," and Punya correctly spelled "turnstile" to earn the 18th annual championship.
Cheering Punya on were her parents, Yogesh and Kusum, and her 7-year-old brother, Vedant.
Punya, who said she competed in spelling competitions since fifth grade, said she studied with her father for an hour and a half on weekdays and three hours on weekends.
“We’re really excited,” Cooperstown Superintendent Bill Crankshaw said of Punya’s victory. “We’ll certainly find a way to celebrate her accomplishment.”
“She’s very dedicated to her academics,” he said. “We take such pride in her ability to spell. It’s her passion.”
With the victory, Punya will advance to the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, this spring.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program, according to the organization. The purpose of the bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage.
“For every one student we send to the national competition, there’s about a thousand students preparing for it,” local program coordinator Martha Ryan said before the bee. “That’s the biggest benefit — thousands of kids learning new words.”
There is no doubt, the kids who make it to the finals of the national bee are really, really good. Last year, organizers crowned eight co-champions because, after three hours of spelling, the spellers left standing didn't miss a word.
"We have plenty of words left on our list but will soon run out of words that would challenge you," said the bee's official pronouncer Dr. Jacques Bailly, calling those remaining in the 17th round "the most phenomenal assemblage of super-spellers" in the competition's history.
We are proud of all of the students who competed at the school level and those who took the stage at SUNY Oneonta's Goodrich Theater last weekend. It took a lot of hard work and dedication to get them there.
We, and the rest of the area, will be cheering on Punya this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.