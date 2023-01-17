We’re happy to sponsor The Daily Star Regional Spelling Bee each year.
For 21 years, The Daily Star has worked with Delaware Chenango Madison Otsego BOCES and Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES to bring students from across the area together in a competition that earns one of them a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington, D.C.
The results of the regional effort were seen on Saturday, Jan. 14, when the regional bee was held at SUNY Oneonta. But there was a lot of work by organizers and competitors in schools around the region before we reached that culmination.
Each competitor on Saturday was either the winner or the runner-up in a competition at his or her school. Plenty of other kids competed at that level, supported by parents and teachers. We hope they all enjoyed it, and that those eligible will try again next year.
Our congratulations to Oneonta City Schools middle-schooler Richard Tang, who won the regional competition in the 15th round of Saturday’s spelling bee.
He gave us a peek into what preparation for the event looks like.
He wanted to do his best in the competition, he said, so he studied, and his parents, Jim Li and Sue Tang, conducted mock spelling bees at home. He said he also downloaded the World Club app to practice. The app includes all the words contestants in the Scripps National Spelling Bee may be asked to spell during competition.
Tang said last year’s winner, Daanya Butt, gave him some advice about how to prepare for the school and regional competition, including downloading the app and making flash cards.
That kind of support — mentorship from a position of experience — is nice to see.
Now that he has won the regional competition, Tang said he will “be practicing way more,” before the national competition at the end of May. “I look forward to the challenge and meeting new people and making friends,” he said.
We look forward to seeing how he does against kids from across the nation.
Saturday’s competition began with 30 contestants. Obviously, only one could win. The disappointment of some competitors was evident. Others smiled as they left the stage, knowing they gave it their best shot. All of them gathered after the competition to receive recognition for qualifying for the regional competition. We hope the medals and certificates they received will be prized possessions. They really do symbolize an achievement.
Obviously, being in the business of words, literacy is important to us. That’s why we, like fellow newspapers across the nation, are happy to support the event.
We appreciate those at DCMO and ONC BOCES who coordinate the effort in the schools across the region, the teachers who instill a love of words in students and help them prepare, and the parents who support those efforts at home and transport the kids to the competition.
Mostly, we appreciate the kids who take the leap, who put themselves out there, knowing only one can win in each school, in the region and in the nation. We hope they found the experience worthwhile.
And we wish the very best of luck to Richard Tang, though he strikes us as a fellow who relies on his own hard work rather than fortune. We have no doubt he’ll be ready when the national competition begins and that he will represent our region well.
According to the National Spelling Bee’s official website, The National Spelling Bee began in 1925 when nine newspapers joined together to host a spelling bee. Now, more than 90 years later, their literacy effort reaches 11 million students each year.
The 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee will take place the week of Memorial Day at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The finals will be broadcast live on the ION cable television channel the evening of Thursday, June 1. The full broadcast schedule will be released on spellingbee.com by May 1.
