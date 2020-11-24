This would normally be the day we publish a Thanksgiving-themed editorial, exhorting readers to take a moment to reflect on all there is to be grateful for.
From its origins in expressing gratitude for fall harvests, to the legend of English pilgrims and native Wampanoag people feasting at Plymouth, to President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 proclamation of a “day of Thanksgiving and Praise,” the holiday has long been a celebration of plenty — perhaps even excess.
We celebrate by gathering together, in family units, large parties or huge community meals.
But these are not normal times, and normal behavior is a very bad idea.
COVID-19 is tearing through our region, our nation and our world, but too many seem not to care. And, yes, those things are linked.
Millions of Americans are ignoring the advice of public health experts and traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Transportation Security Administration reported that more than 3 million people went through airport security checkpoints last weekend. That does not take into account the people who have flown since, or those who travel on the ground.
Millions of people, potentially transferring the novel coronavirus from one area to another, packed into airports and airplanes along the way. All those millions, dispersing to spread it farther. Every encounter an opportunity to spread it to a new victim.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged people to stay home and not travel for Thanksgiving to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
In an advisory issued Thursday, Nov.19, the CDC said, “Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.”
These aren’t the fun police, trying to stop Americans from enjoying our lives. They’re scientists and health professionals who know how diseases work and what can be done to slow them down.
It’s not plausible that there’s anyone unaware of the threat, but we hear ignorant statements such as, “It’s Thanksgiving. You have to be with family.”
More than 258,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. That’s a lot of people who won’t be with their families for Thanksgiving. How many more will be missing next year because people can’t be bothered to be careful now? How many will pay for their ignorance and stubbornness by Christmas — another potential superspreader event?
In our sparsely populated area of four counties, at least 28 people have died from COVID-19. There will be that many empty chairs at Thanksgiving gatherings.
How many will it take to get the point across?
Here in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo tried to stem disaster by issuing an executive order limiting gatherings in private homes to 10 people. We get that people don’t like to be told what to do in their own homes, but laws — and executive orders have the force of law — are the means society uses to protect public safety.
It doesn’t help that Cuomo, a Democrat, is so ham-handed in wielding his authority, and it also doesn’t help that some Republican sheriffs, playing to their political base, made a big show of saying they will not enforce the order.
It’s unfortunate because the message, the very real message that gathering with people puts us all in danger, gets lost in a political squabble.
There’s light at the end of this pandemic tunnel. The promise of effective vaccines means we may be able to safely gather a year from now.
But this is not the time to let up on social distancing, the use of masks or stepped-up sanitation efforts.
Like a runner in a race, we can’t slow down because we can see the finish line. We need to run through the tape.
