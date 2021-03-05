Spring must be right around the corner.
Crocuses and daffodils have been seen poking out of the ground. Robins have begun to appear in local lawns. We are beginning to see warmer temperatures and clear ground.
And, unfortunately, we have had our first report a rabid animal in the area this year.
Yes, rabies can happen all year long, but it rarely reported in the depths of winter.
A person in the town of Middletown is undergoing post-exposure treatment, which involves four shots over two weeks, after being bitten by a rabid raccoon earlier this week.
Rabies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a viral disease of mammals most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid, most often wild, animal.
The rabies virus infects the central nervous system, causing disease in the brain that leads to death, killing nearly 60,000 people around the world each year.
The early symptoms of rabies in people are similar to those of many other illnesses, including fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort, the CDC said. As the disease progresses, more specific symptoms appear and may include insomnia, anxiety, confusion, slight or partial paralysis, excitation, hallucinations, agitation, increase in saliva, difficulty swallowing and hydrophobia (fear of water). Death usually occurs within days of the onset of those symptoms.
Luckily, because of prevention measures, there are only a couple deaths each year in the United States.
While rabies cannot be prevented in wild animals, it can be in domestic animals by getting them vaccinated.
Under state law, dogs must be licensed, and to get that license, proof of rabies vaccination must be shown. Cats and ferrets, although not needing licenses in most communities, must also be vaccinated. It is also encouraged for livestock to receive rabies vaccinations.
If a domestic animal is exposed to a rabid animal and is vaccinated, a booster shot should be administered. If the animal is not, it must be placed in quarantine, at the owner’s expense, for six months or be euthanized.
While coronavirus has taken much of public health departments’ attention, local counties do offer information and advice on rabies. The counties also either offer or partner with local animal shelters to provide free pet vaccination clinics at various times throughout the year.
Veterinarians can also administer the vaccine, so if your pet is due, it is a good idea to see your vet.
If you may have come in contact with a rabid animal, or had any potential contact with bats, health officials encourage people to contact their local health department so they can be treated. By state law each county outside of New York City is required to authorize all treatment of individuals who have been exposed to the rabies virus within their county. County health agencies are also responsible for managing animal bites and exposure of domestic animals to known or suspected rabid animals.
Children should be told to tell an adult immediately if they were bitten or scratched by any animal.
When outside, people can also take steps to avoid contact with a potentially rabid animal by reporting any sick or strange-acting wildlife; not feeding wildlife or stray animals and not approaching an unknown animal, either wild or domestic, especially if it is acting in a strange or unusual manner.
