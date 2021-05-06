It's been a decade since the Joint Commission on Public Ethics was formed amid much fanfare as part of the Public Integrity Reform Act of 2011, calling itself "an independent monitor that would help restore integrity in state government." Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the new panel would take the "tough and aggressive approach we need" to clean up state government.
But a report this week from CNHI State Reporter Joe Mahoney offers more evidence that we shouldn't count on JCOPE for much in the way of accountability. Witness the results he got when attempting to obtain records on Patrick Jenkins & Associates, one of the state's highest-profile lobbying firms. JCOPE's own records indicate that some $298 million was spent on lobbying state government during 2019. But a review of JCOPE's website this week revealed no record of any lobbying at all by Jenkins' firm during the most recent legislative session, from January to April.
A JCOPE spokesman, Walter McClure, refused to say whether Jenkins' firm had submitted its required disclosure filings. But when contacted by our reporter, Jenkins himself insisted that he had.
“I have had no trouble with my filings at all. They are all in and up to date,” Jenkins said. The problem, he insisted, “is on JCOPE’s end.”
It's probably no coincidence that Jenkins and the Legislature's second-most powerful member, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, attended Baruch College together. David Grandeau, a former leader of the now-defunct state Lobbying Commission, was unsurprised that our reporter's search was thwarted; Grandeau said he filed a complaint with JCOPE in April after he, too, couldn't find any records of Jenkins' firm.
“JCOPE has ‘disappeared’ more filings than Vladimir Putin,” Grandeau said, referring to the notoriously corrupt Russian dictator.
The panel was accused of cronyism from the start, as many of its appointees were formers staffers of Cuomo or state legislators. And its priorities have seemed downright bizarre at times.
JCOPE waited for two years to investigate claims of sexual misconduct against state Sen. Jeff Klein, who was accused of forcibly kissing a staffer. But JCOPE brought the hammer down on Kat Sullivan, who isn't a public official but did put up billboards in support of the Child Victims Act, which made it easier for victims of childhood sex abuse to file lawsuits against their abusers. Sullivan, a rape survivor herself, was told she had to register as a lobbyist or face a $25,000 fine (JCOPE dropped the case after widespread criticism). JCOPE has also been criticized for approving a $4 million advance to Cuomo for his boastful memoir about the COVID-19 pandemic while he was deliberately misleading the public about the virus' death toll at New York nursing homes.
The commission last month appointed state Judge Sanford Berland as its new leader; the New York Post reports that Monica Stamm, Cuomo's preferred candidate, was unable to secure enough support for the leadership post. But it's doubtful that a new leader alone will be enough to restore public confidence in the panel. Its structure itself is part of the problem. Six of the panel's 14 members are appointed by the governor, with the other eight appointed by the state's four legislative leaders. To launch an investigation, JCOPE requires at least two "yes" votes from members of the commission who are of the same political party as the subject of the probe.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, didn't even bother filling her post for two years until March; spokesman Mike Murphy said last year the panel had "well-documented problems which make it hard to find people that would want to serve." In 2019, then-Senate Minority Leader Brian Kolb, a Republican, left a similar vacancy, saying he couldn't find a suitable candidate interested in serving on a panel perceived as a "do-nothing commission" controlled by the governor.
There is growing momentum to abolish JCOPE altogether and replace it with a truly independent ethics commission. As it stands, the commission is simply a waste of time and resources.
