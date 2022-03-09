Body-worn cameras and camera-equipped patrol cars are standard issue for many police agencies in the area, but they are not required by state law.
The New York Bar Association is calling for that to change.
“We should not be relying on citizens to monitor the law enforcement officers who are paid to serve them,” T. Andrew Brown, the association’s president, said in an essay on the subject.
The lawyers’ group urges that “all public facing police interactions must be recorded.”
We agree.
As do, conceptually at least, many police agencies.
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said the body cameras are assets to the deputies in his agency.
“Whenever they have an interaction with the public, they turn their body cameras on,” DuMond said. “It protects us as an agency and it protects the public from false allegations.”
Complaints made against state troopers have declined since the advent of body cameras, said Thomas Mungeer, president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association.
“I believe it’s been a valuable tool, and it’s helped the troopers overwhelmingly more than it’s hurt them,” Mungeer said.
The cameras are designed to activate automatically when a patrol car’s emergency lights are switched on, or when troopers draw their handguns or Tasers, he said.
“The troopers have accepted it and in fact embrace it,” State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen said during a legislative hearing. “It’s been very useful so far.”
He added: “I really wish people could watch the videos I’ve watched just randomly. I see troopers helping people and being professional.”
The New York State Police Chiefs Association also sees the benefit, but the cost is a concern for many organizations.
“Anytime you’re going to mandate equipment, you should pay for it,” said Director Patrick Phelan, noting that in addition to the equipment costs there are costs for digital storage of the video footage captured by the devices as well as costs for training.
Delaware County has contracted with a firm for $11,300 annually to manage the storage of its files, DuMond said. The video files are stored for 90 days after they are first logged in, though ones that become evidence in a case are kept in storage.
“Many departments say they cannot bear the costs of the cameras and storage fees,” the Bar Association’s Brown said in a commentary published by the New York Daily News. “And yet, the use of body cameras is so important that corporations have been paying for the cameras the police departments say they cannot afford.”
We understand the frustration of the potential of another unfunded mandate by the state. New York should share in the cost of providing and maintaining the equipment and data through grants, shared services or providing equipment for the agencies.
This is too important of an issue to let the relatively low cost of the cameras and maintenance be the deciding factor of if an agency can help protect itself and the public. The state and municipalities must get together to find a workable solution to ensure the safety and security of their communities.
