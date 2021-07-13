We were glad to see, last week, that area offices for the aging are participating in a program to help senior citizens get some free food from farmers’ markets.
Farm markets are a real gem of rural living, with more communities adding them every year. They give us all access to good, fresh food, and also allow the operators of small farms to get added value from their work.
Both Otsego and Delaware counties have announced that income-eligible seniors, age 60 and older, can get $20 in checks they can use at the markets. The checks are made available through the state Department of Agriculture and Markets to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets. To be eligible, seniors must have a monthly income at or below $1,986 for a one-person household or $2,686 for a two-person household.
We’re sure a lot of senior households in our area fit those criteria. And, while $20 isn’t going to sustain a household for long, 20 bucks is 20 bucks. Besides, it may provide incentive to visit a farm market for the first time. Shoppers may decide there’s value there, and return.
Checks will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Each older adult in a household is eligible to receive a booklet if they meet the requirements. While checks are good throughout New York, consumers are reminded that not all farmers at farmers’ markets accept them. Offices for the aging will provide lists of participating farmers’ markets when checks are distributed.
Those interested should contact the Office for the Aging in their county. In Otsego County, the number is 607-547-4232. In Delaware County, it’s 607-832-5750.
We also learned this week that farm markets will get another boost.
The state Department of Agriculture and Markets announced more than $600,000 is available to help low-income families enrolled in SNAP, as well as military veterans, service members, and their immediate families who participate in the FreshConnect Checks Program. The program increases the purchasing power of food stamps used at participating farmers’ markets. More than 257,000 checks have already been issued to 82 sites across the state, according to a media release.
State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Our farmers’ markets have seen an increased number of visitors, particularly over this last year during the pandemic as more New Yorkers turned to their local markets to do their food shopping. We want to ensure that everyone who is eligible knows that they can tap into the FreshConnect Checks program and use this benefit to purchase healthy fruits and vegetables. The program provides for these healthy alternatives while helping farmers expand their reach into new markets.”
Ball touched on an important issue in that statement. As the pandemic shut down large processing plants, and as consumers became wary of the provenance of their food, local producers did, indeed, become a more popular option. It was a trend that started before the pandemic, with a rise in popularity of “farm to table” restaurant fare.
We hope all those eligible for farm market checks and coupons take advantage of those programs, and we urge everyone to check out one or more of the many farm markets in communities across our area.
