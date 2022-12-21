On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office issued a press release announcing $234 million in additional food assistance for residents of New York State who are currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
SNAP is a federally funded program overseen by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA). It issues electronic benefits that can be used like a debit card to purchase groceries at authorized food stores and retailers. Ready-made hot food items and non-food items such as pet food, soaps, paper products etc. are not eligible for purchase using these benefits.
The $234 million will allow every family currently enrolled in SNAP to receive an emergency allotment in the month of December, including those families already at the maximum level of benefits for the household’s size.
“These additional benefits have continued to help struggling New Yorkers keep themselves and their families fed throughout the pandemic and now in the face of higher grocery prices due to global inflation,” Hochul said. “The $234 million for SNAP will provide relief to New Yorkers in need during the holiday season and cold winter months when household budgets are especially strained.”
We agree with Hochul’s sentiments and applaud the continued efforts by our state and federal legislatures aimed at reducing food insecurity in New York and the nation.
At a time when inflation and supply chain disruptions have caused the average cost of food to increase 10.9% overall — and as much as 43% for specific categories such as eggs — and the cost of home heating to skyrocket, measures such as these are extremely important to families in our region.
Residents of this state rely heavily on SNAP benefits with more than 1.6 million households, including more than 2.8 million New Yorkers currently enrolled in the program.
According to Hunger Solutions New York, about 11.7% of the total Otsego County population participates in the SNAP program. That number rises to 15.4% for Delaware County and 18.1% for Chenango County. All of these families who struggle to keep food on the table will receive the additional assistance.
The additional allotment is made possible by the passage of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act signed by President Donald Trump on March 18, 2020. The law, in addition to expanding employee sick time and leave protections, authorized issuance of emergency allotment supplemental benefits to households receiving SNAP.
Based on the law, beginning in March 2020, states were given permission to issue supplemental emergency allotment SNAP benefits to households not receiving the maximum benefit for the household’s size as long as the federal public health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic remained in effect. Beginning in April, 2021, the United State Department of Agriculture changed the supplementation policy and authorized the payment of a supplement of at least $95 to all households, including those already receiving the maximum benefit.
New York has issued the supplemental benefits every month beginning in April of 2020 and will continue issuing monthly emergency allotment SNAP benefits as long as the national public health emergency remains in effect, according to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
As with previous months, benefits will be automatically delivered to existing Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts and can be accessed with existing EBT cards. Any unused benefits will carry over to the following month.
Hochul’s office said the December emergency allotment should be received by Dec. 22 for residents located in counties outside of New York City and by Dec. 28 for those households located within New York City.
