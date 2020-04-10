On Sunday, Christians all over the world will celebrate the biggest day of their religion — Easter.
It is the day, the Bible says, Jesus was miraculously resurrected, and serves as the basis of Christianity.
But it would have taken another miracle for the U.S. to be able to celebrate as President Donald Trump was hoping for in late March.
“We’re opening up this incredible country,” Trump said March 24 in a Fox News interview. “Because we have to do that. I would love to have it open by Easter.”
“Wouldn’t it be great to have all the churches full?” he said in another interview later in the day. “So I think Easter Sunday, you’ll have packed churches all over our country. I think it’ll be a beautiful time.”
If only coronavirus worked that way.
While it would have been nice, the reality is that the U.S. still is deeply impacted by the disease, and Christians who want to celebrate the biggest day of their religion safely will not be able to pack the churches. They instead will be having quiet reflection with family or watching services remotely.
“If you’re a Christian, Easter is the day of the year; it’s the Sunday that it’s all about,” Teaching Pastor Amy Kropp of Community Gospel Church in Oneonta said. “So to not be able to be in church on the Sunday of the year that is most important is tough. You go to church because you want to see people and worship with them, so there’s a lot of lament and sadness.”
Members of the Jewish faith also were impacted, as we are in the middle of eight-day Passover celebration. Through April 16, Passover commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. The celebration includes Seders, which for some, often include large gatherings of family and friends.
And it isn’t just the religious aspects of the holiday impacted by the “stay at home” orders issued throughout the country.
Children haven’t been able to visit the Easter Bunny or go on large-scale egg hunts with their friends.
Communities have adapted. Some have created ways for children to “find” Easter eggs through community-wide hunts while maintaining social distancing.
For example, Cobleskill United Methodist Church created a weeklong scavenger hunt of paper eggs hung on houses and businesses for children to find, Pastor Anna Blinn Cole said.
“I think any activity that brings the community together in a positive way is a wonderful thing, and as a church at Easter it was especially important to us to try to strengthen those positive connections with each other, even though we can’t physically gather together for worship,” Cobleskill resident Page Bulmer, who is the owner of Egg #1, said in a Facebook message. “No matter what your faith or beliefs, we all need to feel connected, so this is a fun way to do that.”
And becoming connected to others, be it friends, family or the church, is especially difficult when we can’t get within 6 feet of each other.
We applaud all of the community members, businesses and houses of worship that have offered alternatives to large gatherings while the nation continues to fight COVID-19.
We wish everyone a safe and healthy Easter and Passover.
