It’s safer at home.
That is the message being sent across the country as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads.
President Trump issued a travel advisory Saturday to residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, which have all been hit hard by the coronovirus. He told people in those states to avoid any nonessential travel for two weeks.
That is good advice for everyone.
Coronavirus spreads easily, but does not travel on its own. There is a reason people are being told to stay 6 feet away from one another. That is the reach it has if someone coughs or sneezes without covering it up.
The president wasn’t the only one to issue a travel advisory. The Otsego County Coronavirus Task Force also announced one Saturday, joining Delaware and Schoharie counties, which each issued similar travel advisories last week.
The task force launched the “Safer at Home” campaign, asking visitors, weekenders, second-homeowners and short-term rental owners to refrain from visiting Otsego County while coronavirus remains a public threat.
“While it is our custom to welcome travelers from outside of Otsego County who visit and stay at second homes, short term rentals, motels and hotels, during this unprecedented public health emergency, visitors may be seeking refuge from COVID-19 hotspots,” Otsego County Board Chair Dave Bliss wrote in the March 28 letter.
We understand people want to get away from areas where the coronavirus is widespread. We understand they want to come to their second home in the country, where they can get outside without being in danger of being infected. But if someone unknowingly infected with COVID-19 comes to an area that hadn’t been impacted, he or she could potentially create a new hotspot.
That’s why those who do insist on traveling should self-quarantine for two weeks to ensure they aren’t infected. They should stay in their home or on their property until that time period has passed. The shouldn’t get takeout from local restaurants, go shopping, fill up their gas tank, or visit local parks. They should wait until the two weeks are over, and then, as long as they are healthy, only go out when needed.
The message of “safer at home” also applies to local residents.
Now is not the time for a pickup game of basketball or soccer. It’s not the time to arrange playdates for the kids. It’s not the time for a dinner party.
A walk in the park is fine, as is shooting hoops solo. Let kids connect via messaging apps. Stay connected with friends via telephone, social media or messaging.
Don’t make shopping a daily occurrence. Consolidate trips to the store. If you can, use apps that allow you to do your shopping online and pick up your order outside the store or have it delivered.
While local restaurants are closed for dine-in service, takeout is fine, and if possible, delivery is even better. Many have instituted a no-touch delivery, with electronic payment and delivery left on your doorstep.
Even things such as getting rid of trash is impacted. Municipal solid waste facilities have asked residents to consolidate trips to the transfer station and have discouraged socializing. Some have also recommended using haulers rather than dropping trash off in person.
We will eventually get through this. But we can get through it much faster if we limit travel and use social distancing when we must go out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.