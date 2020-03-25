People resist restriction. It’s our nature.
So, it’s been difficult for many to live with the restrictions placed upon us by various levels of government in response to the COVID-19 virus that is sweeping across the world. But most people seem to understand the seriousness of the situation.
This is a whole new world for all of us. We can’t shop in many of the places we’re used to going. Our entertainment options are limited. Our social interaction, such as it is, is largely through electronic devices.
Worst, many are away from their jobs, hopefully temporarily.
But it’s necessary, and the people we put in government are largely doing a good job. Our local towns, villages, cities and counties have taken the steps needed to keep their offices from being hubs for the spread of infection while figuring out how to keep vital services flowing. They’re adapting, finding ways to meet the legal requirements of their work.
Our state government has taken steps that seemed at first to be drastic, but which are now understood by most to be necessary. It’s not an easy or popular choice to tell business owners that they have to put the source of their livelihood on hold, but the alternative, allowing people to gather and share the novel coronavirus, is unacceptable.
The pandemic has certainly instructed us about how interconnected we are. Only a few short weeks ago, only real germophobes gave much thought to the potential hazards of such everyday acts as shaking hands, grabbing the door handle at a public building or sitting in close proximity to another person.
That’s because, in the lifetimes of most of us, those hazards have been small. Few of us remember when polio swept through the population. Even fewer of us were around for the so-called Spanish Flu. There have been dangerous illnesses, to be sure. Swine flu, bird flu, West Nile virus, zika virus — all took their toll, but none with the potential for devastation that COVID-19 brings.
We’ve been encouraged by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s response to the crisis and, just as importantly, his daily explanations of what’s going on.
Not knowing is worse than knowing something bad. Cuomo has done a very good job of laying out the facts as they are and explaining them in simple terms, even if they’re not pretty. He has rightly been hailed as a leader in the effort to fight the pandemic within our borders. He has also been a strong advocate for New Yorkers, paving the way for hospitals to expand capacity and calling on the federal government to provide resources for the battle in COVID-19’s American epicenter.
We’ve been less impressed by the response of the federal government, where mixed messages come from the administration daily and politics sometimes seem more important than facts.
That criticism extends beyond the Trump administration, which seems to have muzzled medical experts in favor of the president’s rosy scenario, to Congress, which finally passed an aid package for Americans, but not before holding it up for days over political differences.
Our biggest disappointment is in those who don’t take the pandemic seriously. There are still places of business where people mingle as if COVID-19 wasn’t lurking. There are still social gatherings that threaten to spread the disease throughout the networks of participants and beyond. Those things have to stop until this is over.
We understand people are chafing under the restraints placed upon them, but we call upon everyone to stay the course. There’s evidence it’s working.
