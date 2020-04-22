With COVID-19 bringing death even to our remote corner of the world, the calls to promote its spread by opening businesses and recreation facilities are the very height of irresponsibility.
We don’t understand why protecting ourselves and each other from a deadly plague became a political issue, but here we are, in a world where right-wing protesters march on state capitols, carrying weapons and demanding their desire to get lattes and haircuts be respected.
They ignore the fact that most Republican governors are exercising the same common sense as their Democratic counterparts.
We say most, because Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has chosen to make himself the poster boy for promotion of the novel coronavirus.
Kemp announced that gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors in his state may reopen Friday, and movie theaters and dine-in restaurants can go back to serving crowds next week.
Kemp claims social distancing and hygiene precautions will be maintained. We wonder how one cuts hair or tattoos skin from six feet away. We don’t see how communal dining and packing people into the enclosed space of a movie theater can be done safely.
It seems some other states, all in the South, are set to follow suit. We wish their citizens well, but we’re expecting the worst.
We absolutely understand the desire of businesses — especially small businesses — to get back to what they do and to get revenue flowing. We’re appreciative of the ones who understand the importance of the sacrifice they’re making. Likewise, we sympathize with those who are out of work because those businesses had to close. We know unemployment checks, even supplemented by recent Congressional actions, are not enough in many cases.
But, with COVID-19 deaths nearing 50,000 nationwide, with almost 15,000 in New York at the time of this writing, now is not the time to step back from the measures that have kept the toll from being so much worse.
We can’t claim to support the health care professionals who have put such incredible efforts into fighting the pandemic while, at the same time, taking actions that are going to make their jobs much harder.
While the daily death toll in New York edges down daily, hundreds of families still join the roster of the grieving each day. It’s easy to think of the New York City epicenter as far away, but families in all four counties of The Daily Star region are mourning, too. The virus is here and it’s not done doing its work.
On the whole, we’ve been impressed by the remarkable cooperation and forbearance of area residents. We’ve all been taken out of our routines and denied many of the pleasures we took for granted for so long. We understand that you’re getting tired of it.
So are we.
But we need to remember that limiting the number of places where the virus can be distributed is at the very heart of defeating it. We need to remember that it would be much worse if we were not doing those things. We’re making sacrifices now so we, as individuals and as a society, will have a future.
The best analogy we’ve read for this situation is an anecdote about a skydiver who says, “The parachute slowed my descent. I guess I can take it off, now.”
Let’s not do that, OK?
