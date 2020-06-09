With the economy continuing to open further in New York state and anger unabated about the death of George Floyd and scores of others minorities who have died at the hands of police, there is no doubt the interaction between people will continue to grow.
We appreciated the measured, if sometimes uneven, steps to reopen businesses and resume activities in New York in light of the coronavirus update. By nature, each phase of reopening has encouraged more people to be out and about.
What the state couldn’t have anticipated when planning the reopening is the protests, in cities and small towns alike, that would come about over Floyd’s death.
Ideally, the incident — and others like it — never would have happened, so the mass gatherings wouldn’t have either.
But it did. And they did.
As the protests grew, so did concern over the effect these protests may have on the declining number of COVID cases in New York and any progress made elsewhere. We hope the numbers will not rise, but will be shocked if they don’t.
From the protests we’ve seen in our area, we don’t expect there to be a large increase, if any, around here. Most protesters did what they could to help prevent the spread, by wearing masks, staying as far apart as they could, and sanitizing megaphones and other equipment before passing them on.
That is not the cases in some areas, where people packed streets and weren’t wearing masks. And then add tear gas, riots and looting to the protests that turned violent, we expect numbers to rise.
Participating in these protests is certainly a risk when it comes to COVID. Our local protesters felt it was a risk they were willing to take, but also realized that they would take precautions to help protect themselves and others from the potential deadly disease.
With the protests going strong, there was an outcry from many sectors wondering why, if protesters could gather in large numbers, should high school seniors be denied graduation celebrations. Some schools planned drive-through graduations to recognize their seniors, but other schools weren’t planning gatherings, instead using social media, lawn signs and drive-by parades to honor their students.
Over the weekend, Gov. Cuomo announced that outdoor graduations, with restrictions, would be allowed starting June 26.
We are happy for our seniors, who certainly deserve the recognition, but understand the reluctance to have a gathering that could draw hundreds, many from well outside the area. The compromise seems a good one. Limiting the number of people who can attend and ordering social distancing restrictions and sanitary practices make sense.
We would hope that the social distancing guidelines will be adhered to, but we can’t image that some students who haven’t seen some of their friends and family in months won’t take the opportunity for hugs and pictures.
As the reopening phases continue and more and more interaction is expected, we encourage everyone to do what they can, including social distancing, washing hands, wearing masks, and not making unnecessary trips, to help keep themselves and others safe. We don’t want to see a spike that shuts down our summer before it starts.
