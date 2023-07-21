The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown will admit two new members into its legendary club Sunday, July 23.
Slick-fielding third baseman Scott Rolen and power-hitting first baseman Fred McGriff will have their names etched in baseball history as the members of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
And while their induction serves as a celebration of their illustrious careers in the sport, it also marks the beginning of the end of a certain era of the Hall of Fame itself.
For more than a decade, Hall of Fame voters have had to concern themselves with whether or not players connected to steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs deserved a place among the game’s immortals in Cooperstown. But those days will soon be over.
This most recent voting cycle was the first time that Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens — perhaps the most accomplished hitter and pitcher, respectively, in modern baseball history — were not on the ballots of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA).
Needing to receive 75% of the votes from the writers to earn induction, Bonds and Clemens each fell short in their tenth and final year of eligibility. They, along with others such as Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Rafael Palmeiro, will be kept out of the Hall of Fame unless selected by the same committee that elected McGriff, who exhausted his original eligibility years ago.
There were and still are valid arguments for keeping the likes of Bonds and Clemens out of Cooperstown. But there are just as many reasons to, at some point, let them enter the Hall of Fame.
The purpose of the Baseball Hall of Fame — or any hall of fame for that matter — is to tell the story of the sport. Could you imagine a Pro Football Hall of Fame without Joe Montana? A Basketball Hall of Fame without Michael Jordan? A Hockey Hall of Fame without Wayne Gretzky? Bonds and Clemens are in that same stratosphere as baseball players and their spectacular accomplishments can’t simply be wiped from history.
It’s been noted by many that players like Bonds and Clemens haven’t shown remorse for their alleged actions and that they weren’t very pleasant people to begin with. But the Hall of Fame is not a personality contest.
Ty Cobb was an avowed racist. Ted Williams had a lifelong hatred of the media. Jack Morris has had multiple controversial encounters and comments during his playing career and as a broadcaster. Are they that much more worthy of induction than those who played in the steroid era?
Another issue that the steroid era presents with regards to Hall of Fame voting is the murky process for determining who is guilty and who is innocent — or more accurately who seems more guilty and who seems more innocent.
Class of 2022 inductee David Ortiz cruised into the Hall of Fame on his first ballot despite having a failed drug test in his past. Meanwhile, his longtime teammate with the Boston Red Sox, Manny Ramirez, who failed two drug tests as a player, received a paltry 33.2% of the most recent BBWAA vote.
Why such a discrepancy based on such a relatively small gap in bad behavior between two players with similar career accomplishments? The simple and cynical view might simply be that the voters liked Ortiz more than Ramirez.
Another potential problem that comes with arbitrarily policing players accused of using steroids is what happens if a player already in the Hall of Fame is found to have used PEDs. Are they suddenly deemed ineligible by the very people who inducted them in the first place?
As mentioned earlier, the eligibility of many of the steroid-era greats is passing and the heated debates that were taking place years ago have toned down. That, combined with a BBWAA electorate that is becoming younger and has less of a personal connection to the steroid era, leaves open the possibility of enshrining some of these players with dark clouds hanging over their resumes.
Baseball is not, and never has been, a perfect sport. But excluding some of the game’s greatest players based on ill-defined guidelines only serves to hurt its legacy.
