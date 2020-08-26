The college students are back in town.
And as we do every year, we welcome them back and ask them to be good neighbors.
But more than past years, the consequences of bad actions have the potential to be deadly to many others.
In the midst of a pandemic, many questioned if the students should even return.
As with anything involving COVID-19, the risks must be weighed against the rewards. Bringing students from across the state, nation and world, where the infection rates were varied, back to our area, which has had a low infection rate, is certainly a risk.
But not bringing them back was also a risk to their educations, the colleges’ futures and the economy of the municipalities that host the students.
As many of have done, our local colleges have brought back students in a limited capacity, and have instituted guidelines for the students to follow to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus into the community.
Of course, guidelines are just that. And, just like with the general population, many don’t follow them.
It was not a good start for Oneonta, according to Mayor Gary Herzig.
“There were too many young people Saturday night on the street in large groups, no masks, gathering, partying,” he said in a Facebook video posted Tuesday, Aug. 25. “There were parties, too many parties, in households. Some small, some large. We can’t have this. As much as we all would like to be having a social life, right now it’s just something we cannot do.”
Earlier that day, two SUNY Oneonta students who live off campus were confirmed to have COVID. Five more students were confirmed Wednesday. We don’t know if they had it before they moved here, or contracted it locally.
Late last week Schoharie Department of Health announced two SUNY Cobleskill students also tested positive. “Both students followed protocols, notified SUNY of their positive results and had close contact with only their roommate(s),” the DOH announced on its Facebook page. “Both students did a really great job!”
We hope it is the same with the SUNY Oneonta students.
We believe, as Herzig does, that most students want to do the right thing and wear masks, socially distance and be good neighbors.
“I am certain that the overwhelming majority of our young people here are cognizant of the risk and are behaving very responsibly,” Herzig said in the video. “However, if only 10 percent … of the 5,000 students we have here don’t adhere to the precautions, we’re going to have a big problem for everyone.”
The potential is there for our area to become a coronavirus cluster. We’ve seen it at colleges across the country already. The colleges and the communities need to get serious about preventing the spread of COVID-19.
How are they going to do that? It has to be a multi-pronged approach.
“Enforcement should not be our primary tool,” Herzig said in the video. “Our primary tool should be education. Our primary tool should be communication. Our primary tool should be speaking with one voice. But unfortunately enforcement is the tool we have.”
We agree. And the colleges need to be part of that enforcement, education and communication.
Some colleges, including SUNY Plattsburgh, are suspending students who host house parties, promote unauthorized events or don’t follow the protocols.
We hope our college will do the same.
The city’s COVID control group, which includes students and staff from the colleges as well as city officials, is scheduled to have its first meeting Monday where these issues will be addressed, Herzig said. Working together is the only way can combat the pandemic successfully.
