Editor’s note: We published a version of this editorial on March 10, 2018. We present it again, with updates, for Sunshine Week 2023.
“Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.” — Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis
Brandeis was not speaking of the effect of the sun’s ultraviolet rays upon bacteria and viruses. He was speaking of the positive effects of transparency on government, and the idea that bad things happen when government operates in darkness.
March 12 through 18 is Sunshine Week.
Sunshine Week was created by the American Society of News Editors and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press in 2005 to coincide with the March 16 birthday of James Madison, the nation’s fourth president and a major architect of our Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Madison and others championed the First Amendment to prevent the kind of tyranny colonists faced from King George III, who prevented newspapers critical of him from publishing before the American Revolution.
Madison said:
“A popular government, without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a prologue to a farce or a tragedy; or perhaps both. Knowledge will forever govern ignorance; and a people who mean to be their own governors must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.”
Sunshine week gives us an opportunity to reflect on the value of transparency, of government that is answerable to the governed and of the laws and traditions that protect the right of Americans to know what their leaders are up to.
Those rights begin with the First Amendment to the Constitution, which empowers a free press to do the necessary work to hold those leaders to account. They are enshrined in laws, such as the Freedom of Information Law and the Open Meetings Law, which absolutely require government to operate in the open to the greatest extent possible.
While it’s inconvenient, sometimes, for governments to hold contentious discussions in front of constituents, or embarrassing for the governed to see documents that show bad behavior by their governors, that’s the right way to do things.
And, it’s the law.
Newspapers are often on the front lines of the fight with those who think they can do the public’s business in private, but we’re hardly alone.
The Freedom of Information Law and the Open Meetings Law don’t give us any power that they don’t also give to you. You can demand that your leaders open up their meetings, except in very specific circumstances. You can demand access to many documents.
New York state publishes an excellent guide to open government laws. Find it online at https://tinyurl.com/27mvjdx9.
To be fair, most local governments in our area do their business in the light of public scrutiny. There are some, however that have closed “executive sessions” on the agenda for every meeting. Executive sessions should be extraordinary circumstances, not planned events, and can only be held in strict adherence with the law.
We would like to see freedom of information laws strengthened. Too many exemptions exist in the current law. Bureaucrats and those for whom they work can make the process of accessing information cumbersome, intentionally frustrating those without the time and resources to pursue the issue.
There need to be serious repercussions for those people.
During Sunshine Week, we renew our pledge to shine light in the dark corners and to tell you what we find there.
We urge all of you to exercise your right to know, too.
