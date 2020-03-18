U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis famously said, "Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants."
It's literally true, and in these days of pandemic coronavirus, we could wish sunlight were not so hard to come by around here.
But Brandeis was talking about transparency — about the public's right to information. The words he wrote in a Harper's Weekly article more than a century ago are as true as ever today, and perhaps more than ever, your right to know is under attack.
We have a president who files lawsuits against news outlets because the truth makes him look bad. Closer to home, we have public officials who think their elevation to office by a few dozen voters gives them carte blanche to do the public's business and spend the public's money as they see fit, out of public view.
Let's be clear — most local officials do not fit that description. Most are conscientious public servants. But there are bad apples.
Newspapers across the nation are observing Sunshine Week. It's time we set aside each year to remind our readers — and ourselves — that the work we do is important. It's our job to shine light in the dark corners, sometimes in spite of those who don't want you to see what they're hiding there. We do it to the best of our ability in a time of shrinking newsroom staffs, and we know there are corners we don't reach.
What gets lost, sometimes, is the fact that we're not doing this for ourselves. We do it for you.
Our nation is in the midst of an unprecedented shutdown brought on by the very real threat of a virus that could kill millions, just as the so-called "Spanish Flu," an H1N1 virus, did in 1918. But there are those who feel that a little inconvenience to themselves is too high a price to pay to save the lives of many, so they blame the media for "creating a crisis" or "stoking hysteria."
The media are doing no such thing. The big national papers and TV networks are tackling the big picture of global pandemic. They're telling the real story of what's really going on. Local papers such as The Daily Star are doing our best to let the people in our corner of the world know what's happening here, so you can make decisions to keep yourself safe and so you'll know what parts of your daily routine are not available to you.
It's important work. Critics won't stop us from doing it, anymore than they'll stop us from taking on the more mundane matters to which we hope we can soon return.
The founders of our nation enshrined freedom of the press in the very First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States because they knew it was important for citizens to have standing to challenge government and to champion the governed. Thomas Jefferson once wrote, "Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter."
We'd like to see more governments, including New York's, act to strengthen laws that protect your right to know and our right to find out for you.
In a time when both literal and rhetorical disinfectant are badly needed, Sunshine Week is a reminder that light can come from many sources and is key to our health and our democracy.
