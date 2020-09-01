The leadership at SUNY Oneonta has been abysmal during the COVID-19 pandemic and the worldwide notoriety the college has received was a predictable result.
By now, pretty much everyone knows the state was forced to shut down in-person learning at the campus because tiny Oneonta is the home to the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the SUNY system. Only the much larger campuses in the much larger cities of Binghamton and Buffalo come close.
If the college gave any guidance to the 2,000 returning students about how they should conduct themselves off campus, we've seen no evidence. It certainly was not evident in the huge crowds that gathered downtown the weekend of Aug. 22-23, ignoring all safety guidelines.
“This past weekend was not what we were hoping for,” Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said, noting that Saturday night, Aug. 22, was “very bad” and estimating that “hundreds, if not thousands of students were downtown partying.”
“This kept our police very busy — it kept them overwhelmed,” Herzig said. “This absolutely cannot continue.”
If the actions of students were enough to raise anger, the actions of the college president were absolutely infuriating.
Herzig said he requested a meeting with SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Morris to discuss how the city and the college could “turn this around,” but was denied.
Herzig said he was also denied requests to address Oneonta students virtually at their orientation and to distribute his letter of welcome through campus communication channels.
Did Morris not see a problem? Did she just not care about the concerns of local officials and, by extension, the residents they serve?
We'd really like answers to those questions.
We learned that college officials suspended the activities of at least two sororities late Thursday after outbreaks were tied to rush activities.
Wait. What? Why in the world were rush activities allowed in the first place?
An even bigger question is why so many students were brought back to town when so much of their learning is virtual.
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras praised Morris on Thursday for her "decisive actions," but by Sunday he was forced to travel to Oneonta to announce the suspension of in-person classes because SUNY Oneonta had crossed the threshold of 100 cases. We hope he had tougher words for her in private.
He told reporters at a media conference he expected the number to continue to grow and said he hoped the outbreak taught students and all citizens a lesson that the virus is not contained and still spreads at a stunningly quick rate.
He was certainly right about the number growing, as it had reached 245 by early Tuesday afternoon.
Morris announced that three organizations and five students had been suspended for their roles in hosting large gatherings. We consider that a slap on the wrist. We call for the expulsion of students who place public health in jeopardy and the dissolution of organizations that engage in such behavior.
We contrast Morris' tepid response with that of the president of that other college of Red Dragons, President Eric Bitterbaum of SUNY Cortland, who told students in a letter, "Your choice is simple: Cover up, or pack up. ... Make no mistake, SUNY Cortland will rigorously enforce all of its safeguards against the spread of COVID-19. We will take swift action against students who host gatherings in their residence halls or off campus, and those students will be facing suspension.”
Residents of this area have kept the COVID-19 infection rate low for months by acting responsibly. To have all that effort undone by students with no regard for safety and a college administration that downplays the threat is unacceptable.
