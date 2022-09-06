It’s important to remember SUNY Oneonta’s “Black List” incident, and we applaud the college for not shying away from it.
It has now been 30 years since the Black List brought shame to SUNY Oneonta and the larger community.
To refresh memories or inform those too young to remember, it occurred Sept. 4, 1992, when state police investigating a reported crime asked the SUNY Oneonta administration for a list of all its Black students. To its shame — and of course, that of the state police — the college complied. The police then went on to stop and interview men, women, the young, the old — it didn’t matter as long as they were African-American.
On the 20th anniversary of the Black List, we wrote in this space: “… there is much educating still to be done about how an abuse of power and responsibility can lead to making a whole group of people into second-class citizens.”
Much has changed in the ten years since that editorial, and not for the better. Racial tensions were brought to a boil when unarmed Black people were killed by police, and we spent four years with a president who fanned the flames of racial tension and gave comfort to white supremacists.
The temperature remains high.
But SUNY Oneonta, where the inexcusable harassment of people based on nothing but the color of their skin was aided and abetted, has stepped up to not only acknowledge the error of a long-ago administrator’s ways, but to show that it really does want to be at the forefront of racial inclusion.
Administrators made strong statements to that effect as they announced a number of events to commemorate the anniversary. “When we recognize the events of September 4, 1992, it serves as a reminder of how we must sustain an unwavering pledge to be an equitable and inclusive campus, and to our commitment to delivering an education that will prevent all future events that threaten a human’s dignity,” SUNY Oneonta President Alberto JF Cardelle said in a media release. “We continue to look toward the future, as there is still much work to be done.”
“The fallout of The Black List was, and is still, hurtful,” said Dr. Bernadette Tiapo, SUNY Oneonta’s vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, and chief diversity officer. “The commemoration is a reminder of the impact of such events on our communities and the importance of continued learning and education. Successive administrations at the college have taken the lessons from this experience seriously, by fostering an institutional commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion on our campus.”
We encourage members of the Oneonta community to take advantage of the opportunity to learn about — and from — the Black List incident by attending some of the events at the college. Highlights include the official opening of the Center for Racial Justice and Inclusive Excellence in Lee Hall; a screening of “The Brothers of the Black List” documentary, followed by a discussion with seven 1992 alumni who were affected; and the opening of a “Remembering the Black List/Moving Forward” exhibit.
It’s laudable that SUNY Oneonta chooses not to hide from one of its lowest moments. Taking responsibility and pledging to do better is good policy for all of us — people and institutions — and we commend the leaders of Oneonta’s largest institution for taking that responsibility seriously.
