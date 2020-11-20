One would expect that as an institution of higher learning, SUNY Oneonta would have leadership capable of, well, learning from past mistakes.
But based on the hundreds of students and faculty members who signed a petition this week condemning the college’s reopening plan, last semester’s COVID outbreak that infected more than 750 people seems to have taught little to college and state administrators responsible for the reopening.
“The plan was flawed from the beginning. It’s a rush job. We see all kinds of loopholes,” biology professor Keith Schillo said to The Daily Star on Wednesday.
The dispute stems in part from what appears to be a stubborn, wrongheaded insistence on in-person learning by acting President Dennis Craig, who replaced predecessor Barbara Jean Morris after she resigned under a cloud of criticism in October.
The school’s reopening plan now calls for 20% of classes to be held in person. In the fall semester — when state and national COVID rates were much lower — just 7% percent of classes were held in person, but within days. a massive outbreak had closed the entire campus for the semester.
Craig has insisted, without evidence, that SUNY Oneonta lags behind other colleges in offering in-person instruction — a bizarre, tone-deaf concern at a time with a national health crisis should take precedent over student convenience.
Craig claims “there are many students who are just not wired to be remote learners,” as if this is some sort of insurmountable obstacle (like those of us who trudged years ago through snowstorms to learn at the library were “wired” to do so). The school has even offered stipends of $1,000 to faculty to volunteer to teach in person, echoing the same cruel dilemma posed to us by President Donald Trump’s administration throughout this pandemic of choosing between one’s health or livelihood.
And frankly, some ignorant comments Craig made to this newspaper in defending his plan have raised questions about how seriously he is taking this crisis. Craig told The Daily Star this week that his students were fortunate to have the state’s COVID rapid response team available to offer free tests in Oneonta. But that team is no longer here; it was deployed in August and left in September.
Craig also seems to have divorced the college from any responsibility for students who live off campus, as they still aren’t required to be tested for COVID; Craig said it would be too much of a “challenge” to do so. These students will soon be potential vectors in our streets and businesses — but apparently that’s Oneonta’s problem, not the college’s.
It appears that part of Craig’s concern is motivated by pressure from students and parents to reduce tuition or offer rebates to students who enrolled with the idea of attending class in person. This pressure is entirely unwarranted; a student population that plays a crucial role in the success of the fight against COVID shouldn’t be rewarded for failure.
But Craig seems more concerned with keeping enrollment (and tuition dollars) flowing than with the health of his staff and students.
“They seem to be more focused on preserving the reputation of the college and maintaining recruiting levels — saving the brand and promoting the business,” said Schillo, one of the petition organizers. “Dr. Craig was heralded as being the savior of SUNY Purchase, but these are different circumstances. I don’t think he has the proper demeanor or personality to bring things under control here. He’s very inexperienced with anything outside a very controlled environment.”
Morris was doomed by her own poor planning and defiant refusal to accept even a shred of responsibility for the crisis, telling this newspaper in September: “I don’t think our plan actually did fall short.” She insisted that 100% of the blame for last semester’s outbreak rested upon students behaving poorly. Brace for similar finger-pointing from Craig when he doubles down on a dubious plan that many doubted from the start.
