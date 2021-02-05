The area has paid a price in disease and death for carelessness exhibited during the November and December holidays, and we hope people will be more careful this weekend.
As 2020 ended, the four-county region had seen 50 COVID-19 deaths. The total as of Thursday morning was 125.
That’s right — 50% more deaths in the first five weeks of 2021 than in all of 2020.
And many of them could have been prevented.
Experts begged people not to gather for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Too many did not listen and this is the result.
So, bottom line, please don’t do it again on Sunday.
It’s dangerous, and exclaiming, “But, it’s the Super Bowl!” does not change that.
Chenango County, the hardest-hit among our area counties and likely to exceed 50 deaths soon, issued a warning that we should heed.
“As our community continues to battle coronavirus, many celebrations and events have been canceled or postponed,” a media release said. “The Super Bowl event is upon us. To further combat the spread of COVID-19, please consider ways to protect individuals at risk by decreasing the spread of (COVID-19). It is still very important to continue to follow the recommendations to social distance, wear masks, and protect yourself.”
Chenango County Public Health offers the very sensible advice that gatherings should be limited to people who belong to the same household. Indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences are still limited to no more than 10 people by state law. “Please do not gather in large groups or host large parties for the Super Bowl,” the release exhorts.
The lowest risk, the release said, is in virtual-only activities, events and gatherings. Riskier, it said, are smaller outdoor and in-person gatherings in which people from different households remain spaced at least 6 feet apart, wear masks, do not share objects and come from the same local area. More risky are medium-sized, in-person gatherings that are adapted to allow people to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and with attendees coming from outside the local area. And the highest risk is large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for people to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.
We know we’re yelling at a wall, but we hope at least some folks will reconsider the wisdom of crowding members of several different households into a single room, where they’ll yell at the television set and stick their fingers into communal servings of snacks.
We’ve seen surges of COVID-19 cases and deaths after every major holiday from Memorial Day through New Year’s Day. Collectively, we cannot seem to learn. But we need to.
COVID vaccines are still weeks or months away for most of us. Until “herd immunity” is achieved and enough of us are protected to stop the spread of the disease, we need to stop spreading it.
As always, we would do well to listen to the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and the nation’s top infectious disease official.
“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with, you just don’t know if they’re infected,” Fauci told Good Morning America this week. “So as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”
Lay low and cool it. Let’s not turn this event into Superspreader Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.