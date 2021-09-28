We were pleased to see that Delhi school principal Robin Robbins was placed on leave for refusing to get tested for COVID-19 last week as state rules mandating vaccination or regular COVID testing took effect.
Robbins is the middle and high school principal at the Delaware Academy and Central School District. Her refusal to be tested puts her in violation of state mandates, so she was placed on leave by DA Superintendent Kelly Zimmerman.
To be clear, this was an easy decision for Zimmerman to make. The state mandates are clear. Her hands were tied.
Robbins cried the blues about what she sees as her mistreatment in a lengthy Facebook post that she has since deleted. Facebook being what it is, her words are still out there.
Robbins claimed a vaccination would be against her religious beliefs. Fair enough, though virtually all reputable religions have rejected that reasoning and have asked people to stop using them as an excuse.
She had the option of weekly testing for COVID-19, instead, but she didn’t want to do that, either.
Robbins wrote: “It is not my responsibility to force my personal religious convictions regarding this matter on other persons as I believe whether to receive a COVID 19 vaccination is a personal decision to each person (Romans 14) and I never have,” she said in her letter. “Where scripture does not expressly instruct on a particular matter, I believe that I am required to search the Scriptures myself for related truths (Romans 15:4) and seek personal guidance from the Holy Spirit (Acts 2:38-39; Romans).”
Translation: “If it’s not in the Bible, I’ll just make it up.”
Frankly, Robbins is not a person who should be entrusted with the health and safety of children.
In August 2020, she shared an article on Facebook headlined “Face masks pose serious risks to the healthy” from a conspiracy theorist webpage, claiming that she “can’t wear a mask without getting a horrible migraine” and lamenting: “I guess that’s what this life is all about — caring more about everyone else’s needs more than mine.”
In a May 14, 2020, post about New York’s COVID restrictions, she wrote: “Every day now we hear about another scare tactic to get us to worry and stay hunkered down at home afraid - to stop us from truly living. Stop listening to the news. It will never get better here on this earth.” She later made reference to apocalyptic Biblical prophecies, stating: “I’m no longer looking for the signs of the times. I’m listening for the sound of the trumpet.”
A disease is killing people in our communities, but she doesn’t care because she thinks the end of the world is near. She deliberately distributes misinformation and refuses to act in a way that protects the health of others for no better reason than she doesn’t feel like it.
We don’t know what the future hold for Robbins at Delaware Academy or any future career in education. Perhaps she’ll consent to testing and be allowed to return to work. Perhaps that ship has sailed.
We do know her priorities are not in line with her job and, in our opinion, Delaware Academy is better off with her sidelined.
