Almost every year we report on the unnecessary death of a person who was operating or a passenger on an all-terrain vehicle.
This year, that crash happened the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 21.
A 15-year-old boy from the Bronx was killed when he lost control of the ATV he was driving on Iroquois Trail Road in the town of Walton. The vehicle left the roadway, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies said in a media release, then collided with a tree and the boy was ejected.
Witnesses to the crash brought him to Cayuga Trail Road, where they called 911.
The teen was transported to Delaware Valley Hospital via LifeNet helicopter, but he died at the hospital.
According to deputies, he wasn’t wearing a helmet.
Would a helmet have saved his life? We don’t know, but his chances would have been better had he been wearing one.
It wasn’t the first ATV crash this year.
Three other teens, in two crashes in which their vehicles overturned, have been injured. In at least one, the driver was wearing a helmet.
Almost 400 people have died in crashes of off-highway vehicles so far this year, according to the Consumer Federation of America.
OHVs include ATVs, which are generally meant to carry one or two people and use handle-bar steering, as well utility task vehicles, which have a steering wheel and are designed to carry at least two people and cargo. UTVs are generally safer, as most have roll bars and seat belts.
While ATVs and UTVs can be used for work and play, being safe must be the operator’s top priority.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends all users take a hands-on safety training course, wear protective gear, especially a helmet, and don’t drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The CPSC also encourages ATVs to be used for their intended purposes.
If an ATV is designed for only one person, don’t allow passengers. Children also should not ride on or drive ATVs meant for adults. About one-third of all deaths and injuries related to ATVs involve children, the CPSC said, with a majority of those on a vehicle meant for an adult.
ATVs also should not be driven on paved roads, since they are meant for off-road use and therefore difficult to control on paved roads. It is illegal in New York to ride on public highways unless ATV use is specifically allowed. Collisions with cars and other vehicles are also more likely on paved roads.
Another common-sense tip is keeping a safe speed for conditions. Going 40 mph on a packed dirt road is probably fine, but going 40 mph in a field with high grass, woodchuck holes and boulders may be asking for trouble.
We also encourage people to ride where they know the terrain. If you’re going out riding in a new area, scout the area first to look for any potential hazards.
We hope ATV riders follow these tips.
We don’t want to have to report another tragic ATV death.
