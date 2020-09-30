Since early this year, the world has been on heightened alert regarding respiratory health.
A novel coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 spreading from the Wuhan province of China, across the globe.
The SARS-COV-2 virus and its associated disease, COVID-19, was deemed a global pandemic in March.
Of course, early on the hope was that it would be quickly contained. It clearly wasn’t.
More than 33 million people have been infected across the world, with more than 1 million deaths.
In the United States, more than 7 million people have contracted COVID-19 and more than 200,000 have died.
Many people said when COVID-19 first appeared that it wasn’t any worse than the seasonal flu, which now is just around the corner. But look at the numbers.
According to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were as many as 56 million flu cases in the United States during the 2019-20 flu season, resulting in up to 18 million medical visits, 740,000 hospitalizations and as many as 62,000 flu-related deaths.
About 18 million infections with 62,000 deaths for the flu vs. 7 million infections with 200,000 deaths for COVID. Those numbers make it clear: the possibility of death with COVID-19 is much higher than with the flu. Add to that the long- term effects of this new disease aren’t known, making COVID mush more dangerous.
Thankfully, the death rates for both are still relatively low, but we must remember both can be deadly.
Symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar. Cough, shortness of breath, fever, aches and pains. And people — especially those who are vulnerable, including the elderly and immune-compromised — can die.
Luckily many steps that are taken to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus are the same as helping prevent the spread of influenza.
Some are warnings issued for years: Stay home if you show any signs of infection. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Don’t touch your face and nose. Cough or sneeze into a disposable tissue or into your elbow.
COVID-19 added extra steps. Practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet apart. Wear a mask, even if you aren’t showing symptoms, if you can’t stay apart. Don’t shake hands.
One extra step you can do to help prevent a flu infection, and one that is not yet available for COVID, is get immunized.
While getting a flu vaccination isn’t a guarantee against infection — the effectiveness varies from year to year depending if vaccine makers use the right strain — it offers a better chance than not getting one.
Even if the right strain isn’t chosen, a vaccination generally will lessen the severity of the illness.
And it’s not hard to find a place to get one. In the past, people had to go to the doctor or a flu shot clinic to get vaccinated. But New York state now allows pharmacies to offer vaccinations for all ages. Most are covered by insurance.
Flu shots are available now, but many experts recommend waiting until mid-October to offer the best protection.
Let’s take advantage of any way we can lessen the risk of other respiratory infection during this time of COVID-19.
Get your flu shot if you can, and follow good hygiene and social distancing guidelines to help protect yourself and those around you.
