With coronavirus taking the headlines when it comes to zoonotic diseases lately, it is easy to forget there are many others out there.
A zoonotic disease is one that can be passed from animals or insects to humans. Most are rarely fatal to humans, and a few are fatal more often than not
And at least one of those is almost always fatal for humans if not treated quickly.
That is rabies.
Rabies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a viral disease of mammals most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid, most often wild, animal.
The rabies virus infects the central nervous system, causing disease in the brain that leads to death, killing nearly 60,000 people around the world each year.
The early symptoms of rabies in people are similar to those of many other illnesses, including fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort, the CDC said. As the disease progresses, more specific symptoms appear and may include insomnia, anxiety, confusion, slight or partial paralysis, excitation, hallucinations, agitation, increase in saliva, difficulty swallowing, and hydrophobia (fear of water). Death usually occurs within days of the onset of those symptoms.
Luckily, because of prevention measures, there are only a couple deaths each year in the United States.
Four people in Oneonta recently had to undergo rabies treatment because a bat they may have had contact with tested positive for rabies.
While rabies cannot be prevented in wild animals, it can be in domestic animals by getting them vaccinated.
Under state law, dogs must be licensed, and to get that license, proof of rabies vaccination must be shown. Cats and ferrets, although not needing licenses in most communities, must also be vaccinated. It is also encouraged for livestock to receive a rabies vaccine.
If a domestic animal is exposed to a rabid animal and is vaccinated, a booster shot should be administered. If the animal is not, it must be placed in quarantine, at the owner’s expense, for six months or be euthanized.
Getting those vaccinations has been a bit more difficult since coronavirus has entered our shores, with many free vaccination clinics being canceled to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Otsego County is not hosting the clinics, but has partnered with the Susquehanna SPCA to offer the vaccinations for free by appointment. Delaware County has put the free clinics on hold. Chenango has offered one by appointment, and Schoharie is planning on doing the same. Call the county health departments for more information.
Veterinarians can also administer the vaccine, so if your pet is due, it is a good idea to see your vet.
If you may have come in contact with a rabid animal, or had any potential contact with bats, health officials encourage people to contact their local health department so they can be treated with a series of shots to prevent the disease.
Children should be also tell an adult immediately if they were bitten or scratched by any animal.
When outside, people can also take steps to avoid contact with a potentially rabid animal by reporting any sick or strange-acting wildlife; not feeding wildlife or stray animals and not approaching an unknown animal, either wild or domestic, especially if it is acting in a strange or unusual manner.
