You know winter is basically over when we get our first report of a rabid animal.
That happened last week, when Delaware County reported a rabid raccoon in the town of Tompkins.
Rabies can happen all year long, but it is rarely reported in winter.
Rabies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a viral disease of mammals most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid, most often wild, animal.
The rabies virus infects the central nervous system, causing disease in the brain that leads to death if not treated before symptoms appear, usually within a day of a person being infected. The virus kills nearly 60,000 people around the world each year.
The early symptoms of rabies in people are similar to those of many other illnesses, including fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort, the CDC said. As the disease progresses, more specific symptoms appear and may include insomnia, anxiety, confusion, slight or partial paralysis, excitation, hallucinations, agitation, increase in saliva, difficulty swallowing and hydrophobia (fear of water). Death usually occurs within days of the onset of those symptoms.
Luckily, because of prevention measures, only a couple of people die from rabies each year in the United States.
While rabies cannot be prevented in wild animals, it can be in domestic animals by getting them vaccinated.
In the Tompkins case, the rabid raccoon attacked a dog. Thankfully, the dog was vaccinated against rabies and only needed a booster shot to protect itself. No human exposure was reported.
Under state law, dogs must be licensed, and to get that license, proof of rabies vaccination must be shown. Cats and ferrets, although not needing licenses in most communities, must also be vaccinated. It is also encouraged for livestock to receive rabies vaccinations.
If a domestic animal is exposed to a rabid animal and is vaccinated, a booster shot should be administered. If the animal is not vaccinated, it must be placed in quarantine, at the owner’s expense, for six months or be euthanized.
Local county health departments offer information and advice on rabies. They also offer or partner with local animal shelters to provide free pet vaccination clinics at various times throughout the year. Information can be found at county health departments’ websites.
Veterinarians can also administer the vaccine, so if your pet is due, it is a good idea to see your vet.
Health officials encourage those who believe they may have come in contact with a rabid animal, or had any potential contact with bats, to contact their local health department so they can be treated.
Children should be told to tell an adult immediately if they were bitten or scratched by any animal.
When outside, people can also take steps to avoid contact with a potentially rabid animal by reporting any sick or strange-acting wildlife; not feeding wildlife or stray animals and not approaching an unknown animal, either wild or domestic, especially if it is acting in a strange or unusual manner.
We encourage everyone to protect themselves, their pets and their livestock by taking every precaution to prevent the spread of rabies.
