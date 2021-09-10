Twenty years ago, our world stood still.
At 8:46 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2001, a Boeing 767 carrying 92 passengers and crew crashed into the north face of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
A first, many people thought it was just a horrible accident.
But when a second plane, also a Boeing 767 with 65 people aboard, crashed into the south Face of the South Tower 17 minutes later, we knew it was no accident — it was an attack.
Thirty-four minutes later, a Boeing 757 carrying 64 people crashed into the western side of the Pentagon.
Eight minutes later, airspace was shut down and all aircraft were ordered to land at the nearest airports.
Fourteen minutes later, the South Tower collapsed.
Four minutes after that, a Boeing 757 with 44 people on board crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. The plane is believed to have crashed because the passengers found out about the attacks and attacked the terrorists who had hijacked the plane.
Twenty-five minutes later, the North Tower collapsed.
And at 10:50, five stories of the Pentagon collapsed.
In just over two hours, thousands of lives were lost in a terrorist attack on U.S. soil. Iconic buildings lay in ruins, collapsed by the intense fire from the jet fuel.
But what didn’t collapse was our American spirit.
In those first few days, for most people, it didn’t matter what your party affiliation, race, gender, ethnicity or religious beliefs were. We were all Americans, if not by citizenship, by spirit.
But then, the hatred began, as people began to turn against Muslims, because the terrorist were al-Qaida, a Muslim terrorist organization.
We started a war in Afghanistan to get Osama bin Laden, leader of al-Qaida. U.S. special forces found and killed him nearly 10 years later in Pakistan.
We remained in Afghanistan for another 10 years, and after all that time the Taliban, which protected al-Qaida, are back in power.
Today, our country is more divided than it has been since the Civil War, with some on the extremes saying it is time for another such war. Even a global pandemic that has killed more than 650,000 Americans and 4.6 million people worldwide is a point of contention in this country.
One thing we hope we can all agree on, even today, is to remember that a tragedy occurred 20 years ago. Nearly 3,000 people died that day. Thousands of others have been sickened or died as a result of the toxic smoke and cleanup. Thousands of Americans have died in the war on terror sparked by the attack, some who weren’t even alive on Sept. 11, 2011.
We hope everyone will take time this weekend to remember those who lost their lives that day and during its aftermath. And perhaps we can all take time to remember when America wasn’t Republican or Democrat, Black or white, Christian or Muslim but just America.
