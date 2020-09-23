We are now in the heart of political season, and political signs are lining roadways across the area.
Placing a sign in support of a candidate, whether it be for a local race or the highest seat in the land, is a good way of letting your views be widely known. It is one of the most visible forms of political expression.
Signs are also an easy target for those who may not support that view.
We’ve heard numerous reports of political signs being stolen, defaced or destroyed across the area. And it’s not just one party being targeted.
It may seem to the perpetrators that it is their own form of political expression, or perhaps it’s just plain, old vandalism “fun.” But it isn’t. It is a crime.
Earlier this week, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond issued a reminder that “removing, altering or defacing political signage is a crime punishable under the New York State Penal Law.”
“I have been getting an increased amount of complaints regarding political signs being stolen from lawns and private property … people who engage in this behavior are subject to criminal prosecution,” he said in a media release.
“Nowadays, many property owners have installed video surveillance systems, trail cameras and the like to digitally record trespassers and criminal actions as they take place. These systems are an eye witness and critical in assisting law enforcement,” he continued. “I strongly encourage people not to engage in trespassing or stealing political signs. It simply isn’t worth it.”
We agree.
Most times the signs will be replaced. And in some cases, more or bigger signs are used. We’ve seen a report of a Biden-Harris sign replaced with five more after the initial sign was damaged. A Trump-Pence backer painted a large rock in support of the president after signs were stolen from the property.
There are just so many better ways to let your views be known.
In this time of political divide, it may seem just easier to focus anger on a political sign. But we don’t need more anger in our country right now.
If you truly want to have an influence in the direction our country takes, be respectful. Express yourself in a productive manner.
First, put up your own signs. There have been many instances when a political sign appears in one lawn, and the next day the opponent’s sign shows up across the street.
Or, write a letter to the editor. Getting your views in the newspaper will give you an opportunity to go deeper into the subject, and your views will get a wider reach. In the upcoming elections, our deadline to receive letters is Oct. 27, but getting them in early will give them a better chance of being published in print. (See details on how to submit in our Letters Policy at right.)
If you want to do even more in support a candidate, help out the campaign. Volunteer to make calls, hand out information or work an event.
Perhaps even have a discussion, not an argument, with a person who disagrees with you. Discuss differences of opinions. Don’t start name-calling.
Even if you don’t change that person’s views, maybe both of you will at least be a little more knowledgeable about how the other side feels.
And that certainly isn’t a crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.