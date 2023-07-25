As we come off a weekend where the career accomplishments of some of baseball’s best professional players were celebrated, we take a moment to congratulate a young man just embarking on a professional career in the sport.
Oneontans are rightfully proud of Teddy McGraw.
McGraw, 21, an Oneonta native, was selected on Monday, July 10, in the third round of the MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners with the 92nd overall selection.
He spoke of the achievement with Daily Star Sports Editor Nick Richardson:
“During the year, I’m so caught up in the team and enjoying the time,” McGraw said. “We’re winning a lot of games and having a lot of fun. I didn’t have to think about it much then. But when the season gets over and stuff starts to settle down and the draft gets closer, you start to get a little nervous and a little anxious wondering where you’re going to be for the next however many years of your life and how much money you’re going to make.
“When my name finally got called it was definitely a sense of relief but it was really exciting. It’s a moment I’ve been dreaming of for a while now.”
It’s a moment a lot of kids on a lot of baseball diamonds around the world dream of. Few make it this far.
McGraw said he was watching the draft on TV at home in Oneonta with his friends and family — including dad Tim, mom Kelly and sisters Caroline and Angeline — when his draft advisor told him that Seattle was about to call his name.
“I asked when and he said, ‘Right now.’ Then I walked out to the living room and about ten seconds later Seattle made the pick,” McGraw said. “It was really cool; I got to spend the moment with a lot of my friends and my family, people that have helped me get to the point where I am and will help me get to wherever I go in the future. They love and support me so it was really cool, a really special moment.”
Credit to the young man for thinking of his family and friends in such an overwhelming moment.
While an elbow injury likely kept McGraw from being drafted higher, longtime OHS baseball coach Joe Hughes said that the Mariners saw in McGraw what everyone who was around him growing up saw — a talented player who will work tirelessly to get where he wants to go.
“I have every confidence that he’s in the right spot, that he’s going to do all he can to put himself in a great position and see what happens,” Hughes said. “Nobody can predict the future, nobody can tell how his arm will respond. But based upon past history with him, the future looks bright.”
Oneonta has had a number of former players selected in the MLB draft over the years, but Hughes said that McGraw’s skill and work ethic are as good as anyone he’s ever seen.
“He’s clearly one of the best baseball players and athletes to ever come through Oneonta High School,” Hughes said. “On the baseball side of it, electric arm, probably the hardest worker that we’ve ever had. His commitment to the game and getting himself better was unmatched. He just wanted to get better and better and better and better and he did. He took his God-given talents and has now taken them to professional baseball.”
Based on Hughes’ career in the game, he knows what he’s talking about.
Both Hughes and Tim McGraw recalled a conversation at Damaschke Field when Teddy was in eighth grade where Hughes made it known that he believed that Teddy had what it took to play at the highest level.
“It was really coach Hughes that gave him the advice early on and Teddy just kept his head down and worked at it,” Tim said.
And that’s where success is often born — at the intersection of natural talent and hard work.
McGraw often returns to Oneonta High and the diamond — now named after Hughes — where he made so many memories.
“He’s one of the best role models that you can find, not only for baseball talent but his humility, his work ethic, caring for his teammates,” Hughes said. “He still comes up to the high school, he still comes and sees our guys.”
With significant injuries in high school and college, the future is uncertain for McGraw, more so than for the average minor leaguer who already faces long odds to make it to the big leagues, but McGraw is not daunted.
“I’ve gone through it before so I’m not really worried at all about getting back to what I was before the surgery just because I know physically that I can do it,” he said. “Last time I came back a lot better, a lot stronger and I have no doubt that the same thing will happen this time.”
We’re rooting for him.
