We like the idea of Oneonta’s new “Telephone of the Wind.”
On its face, a telephone connected to nothing seems silly. But, after seeing a television segment about Japanese people talking into a similar telephone after a disastrous tsunami struck their country, we’re believers.
We saw people overcome with emotion, tearfully speaking of their grief as they “talked” to lost loved ones.
We can’t know what beliefs reside in others’ heads, so we don’t know if they believed they were talking to the departed or if they were simply spurred to unload some of the emotional weight they were carrying. And it doesn’t matter. Grief is real. We sometimes need relief from it.
Bernadette Winters Bell, a professional grief counselor, knows that well. Oneonta’s Telephone of the Wind was her idea, one she made real with a lot of help.
The phone in Oneonta’s Wilber Park is meant to foster healing through conversation around loss of all kinds, she told our reporter on Tuesday. It seems Winters Bell saw the same TV news show we did.
“I had heard about the history of Telephone in the Wind several years ago, when a man in Japan (lost) his cousin (in 2011) and was bereft,” she said. “He put a phone booth in his garden to go out and talk to his cousin, and of course the phone is not connected to anything, but several months later there was the tsunami … so he opened up use of the phone to fellow members in the town, because they’d lost many things. I’d always thought that was a great thing to do … and 30,000 people have used that phone.”
She said she was spurred to action after learning an American man had created a similar phone.
“I thought, ‘Now is the time; I’m doing this,’” she said. “I said, ‘How do I take my absolute passion and use it to show kindness in my community and give them something that is bigger than all of us?’ After 30 years in the field, this is up my alley.”
We also like that those grieving death are not the only ones invited to use it. Dementia is a loss, too, and we applaud the participation of the Alzheimer’s Association, which is a sponsor of the project.
“I thought, what if you were a caretaker of someone with dementia, and you want to talk to the person that was? So, that portion is ‘Bridges through Bereavement,’ which is with the Alzheimer’s Association, Winters Bell said. “Then I started thinking, what if you had an estranged family member or friend and you can’t speak with them but wanted to? It was getting bigger and bigger.”
She got it right when she said, “a loss is a loss is a loss ... it’s a place to help process losses.”
“We have these kinds of conversations, this is just a little more formalized and then it becomes intentional,” she continued. “On the other side of trauma and loss and change can be gifts and blessings — not ones we wanted or would want to pay this price for — but they can be there nevertheless if we can be … open to growing through these experiences.”
Beatrice Georgalidis, who worked with Winters Bell on the project, said, “The response has been overwhelmingly positive, (with people saying), ‘Gosh, I really need to pick up that phone and make a call.’”
Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek applauded the effort.
“I love the project,” he said. “It gives me comfort to know that there are folks who see beyond what we see and have faith that others are still here with us. If this Telephone of the Wind provides an avenue for that connection — and I think it will — how wonderful is that?”
Something that helps people who are hurting to feel better is a good thing. We hope it helps many.
