“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering 'It will be happier'...”
― Alfred Lord Tennyson
New years are often viewed as times of new beginnings, and it's likely none of us has anticipated the start of a new year as much as we look forward to 2021.
2020 has simply worn us out.
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected all of us and hurt many of us very deeply and personally. A rancorous presidential election strained social ties, even among friends. The fight over social justice erupted when police in Minneapolis went a step too far and brought simmering tensions to a full boil.
All that has taken a toll. We're tired. But a new year is on the horizon.
The vaccines that will end the pandemic are already reaching the far-flung corners of our country and there's reason to believe we will be able to resume something that resembles normal life by mid-year.
The presidency has been settled for the time being and, in three weeks, we'll have a president who won't fan the flames of division to feed his own ego. We think even those who don't agree with his policies will appreciate a leader who won't insinuate himself into their lives on a daily basis.
We also hope, even if we are not convinced, that the temperature of the discussion on social justice can be lowered, that real progress can be made now that more people are engaged.
As we head into this new year, this blank book of 365 pages of life, let's remember that much of our happiness or lack thereof will be the result of our own attitudes and efforts. Turkish writer Mehmet Murat ildan summed that up well: “What do you need in the New Year? You need a dream; your dream needs an action; and your action needs right thinking! Without right thinking, you can have only unrealised dreams!”
Sure, New Year's Day is an artificial construct. The world will be almost exactly the same on Jan. 1 as it was on Dec. 31, but with an important difference:
Optimism. A change, fleeting for many but lasting for some, in our outlook on the days ahead. It's a metaphysical door closing behind us, sealing us from a place to which we cannot return and revealing a place to which we have not yet been.
The difference may be in our minds, but what is more powerful, more influential in our lives, than the human mind?
We know the new year will bring its own challenges and will be forced to drag some of the old year's trials along as it enters. Life will not become easy just because we hang up a new calendar.
But 2021 has the advantage of following a particularly bad predecessor. It's almost has to be a great year in comparison.
We look forward to the recovery of the world's health and economy as the flames of COVID-19 are snuffed out across the globe. We look forward to gathering together as we once did, enjoying the pastimes we enjoyed before and putting all our friends and neighbors back to work by making and spending our money again.
Yeah, 2021, we expect a lot from you. Please don't let us down.
We close with a quote from Benjamin Franklin: “Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.”
Happy New Year!
