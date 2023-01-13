It can be difficult to keep track of all of the ebbs and flows of the current job landscape.
The COVID pandemic changed the way many people viewed the relationship between employers and employees, leading to so much turnover in the workforce that 2021 was known as “The Great Resignation.”
The last couple years have also seen phrases like “quiet quitting”, “work from home”, and “hybrid schedule” become part of the everyday vernacular. There’s another one that has been gaining more and more traction in recent months: the four-day work week.
Disney CEO Bob Iger made headlines when he recently ordered that all Disney employees must return to corporate offices four days a week beginning in March. It’s the latest in a series of moves by large companies — including Twitter, Apple, and Snapchat — that are more strictly enforcing in-office work as businesses continue to recover from the pandemic.
For many people, being confined at home laid bare just how out of whack their work-life balance had become. The stress of going through a global pandemic only exacerbated the existing anxiety millions already felt from jobs that were becoming increasingly demanding.
As a result, the idea of a four-day work week has become attractive to employees and employers alike, and recent studies have already begun to show the benefits of this new system.
The non-profit 4 Day Week Global recently organized a six-month trial that involved around 900 employees from dozens of companies in the United States and Ireland who switched to a four-day work week beginning last June. The trial involved what’s referred to as a 100-80-100 model: employees receive 100% of their pay for 80% of their normal hours while still maintaining 100% productivity.
The results were emphatic, with 97% of employees saying that they wanted to continue with the four-day week. Workers found that they had less burnout and stress while still being able to match and in some cases improve their productivity.
On average, employers of those companies saw an 8% increase in productivity during the six-month period and a whopping 38% increase from the previous year. Most of them said they were likely to continue using the four-day model or at the very least give it strong consideration.
Perhaps most telling was that many workers declared that the only way they would return to a five-day work week would be with a substantial pay raise.
There are some who might balk at the idea of employees working the equivalent of 52 fewer days per year. But a quick look at U.S. history reveals that this change is not as drastic as it might seem. In 1890, the average American laborer worked close to 100 hours per week. By the first half of the 20th century, that had dropped to the now standard 40 hours a week. By comparison, the change to 32 hours or fewer is hardly noticeable.
The reason those changes were possible more than a century ago is the same reason why it’s being talked about now: technological advancement. The rise of mass production factories in the days of Henry Ford put less of a burden on the American worker. Today, AI technology and modern software systems have made day-to-day tasks exponentially easier, reducing the need for employees to spend so much time in the office.
In addition to the evidence of increased production, employers could reap the benefits of reduced costs. A shorter work week would mean a drop in running costs with offices being closed for an extra day, not to mention a smaller carbon footprint for some of the largest companies.
Employees, meanwhile, would benefit from reduced commutes, something that could help offset rising gas prices. More time out of the office would also provide those with families easier access to childcare, while those struggling to make ends meet would be better able to accommodate a second job.
While the advantages of the four-hour work week are numerous, there are disadvantages. It’s a system that is not applicable to every business model — including the newspaper business. Critical services such as hospitals, police and fire departments, and other first responders obviously need to have 24/7 availability.
Whether or not a company decides to make the change to a four-hour work week, there are certain things that need to be made clear to its employees, such as what constitutes a “productive” work week and how teams working on a compressed schedule can interact with one another.
Every situation will be different. But it’s becoming more apparent by the day that employers big and small need to become open to the idea of shortening their work week.
