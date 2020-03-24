“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
Fred Rogers of Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood
The world is a very scary place right now. It’s easy to focus on the negatives of lockdowns, hoarding, quarantines, business shutdowns, stocks plummeting and most importantly hundreds of thousands of people infected and thousands dying across the world because of a virus we cannot control and have no cure for.
But in times of turmoil, it helps to look for the positives. And a huge positive is the large number of people who are willing and eager to help others.
In response to school closures and public shutdowns intended to limit the spread of coronavirus, several local businesses and individuals came forward with offers of support and assistance for their neighbors.
When schools closed, many people were wondering how children who rely on the districts for breakfast and lunch each school day, would eat.
Within hours of the announcements, several local restaurants and businesses stepped up to offer free meals.
“We really didn’t do it for monetary gain,” Freddy Rivera, owner of Nina’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria in Oneonta, said of his offer of a free slice and soda. “We just wanted to help the community. All these families come here, so it’s nice to give back.”
And it wasn’t just the people that businesses were helping.
Jennifer Grigoli, owner of Sal’s Pizzeria, contacted staff at Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans and the Susquehanna SPCA and made arrangements to collect donations and connect people with services for their pets.
“For a lot of people, especially the elderly, it might be hard to get food and supplies for their pets right now,” she said. “During the 2011 flood, this was an area where people really needed help.”
When restaurants were forced to scale back to take-out and delivery only, Mark Drnek, president of Oneonta-based multi-media production company Sweet Home Productions and Eighth Ward representative on the Common Council, launched supportoneonta.com, as a “one-stop” resource for gift cards, online inventory and information on area businesses.
And it wasn’t just businesses. Dozens of babysitting and child care offers flooded community Facebook pages, and other local residents offered to deliver meals, pick up groceries and drop off prescriptions to anyone in need.
Facebook groups such as Oneonta Area COVID-19 Resources and Delaware-Otsego Community Action Group were created for local residents to share resources, ask for help and stay connected as an increasing number opt to stay home.
Following a suggestion she read on Twitter, Emily Popek, former assistant editor of The Daily Star, created the Oneonta area group.
“I just wanted to do something to help,” she said, “and this seemed like something I could do.”
Members of the group created a Google Doc to consolidate resources in one place at www.bit.ly/COVID-Otsego-Resources, as well as one for people to seek assistance or to volunteer, at www.bit.ly/COVID-Otsego-Help.
“Seeing people work together and do something grassroots — that’s the best part,” Popek said. “It’s nice to see that in a time of need, people can come together.”
We agree, and are hopeful that it can continue once the crisis is over.
