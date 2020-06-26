Summer is finally officially here, but it will likely be a summer like no other.
We won't break any records for Hall of Fame Induction this year, because the enshrinement of Yankees great Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Baseball teams from across the country will not be making their way to the area to play at Cooperstown All Star Village in Oneonta or Dreams Park in Hartwick Seminary, south of Cooperstown.
Opera- and music-lovers will not be heading to the town of Springfield this year to take in the variety of performances at the Glimmerglass Festival.
We expect the number of outside tourists to drop dramatically this year, as people are urged to stay close to home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The region began Stage Four of re-opening Friday, which means entertainment venues will be able to open their doors to audiences once again, albeit with social distancing and safety measures in place.
It will take some time for all of the region's venues to re-open to meet safety guidelines. On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the re-opening of malls, gyms and bowling alleys, originally listed as being in Phase Four, will be even later.
Clark Sports Center announced June 20 it will not open its doors until at least Sept. 8, because "the guidelines issued by the state of New York make it extremely difficult to assure members and guests of a safe environment for health and wellness and recreational activities."
But, as long as we take steps to stay safe, by social distancing, wearing masks and not going out when sick, there will be plenty of places to go and things to do close to home.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame draws baseball fans from around the world. When people from outside the area say they are "going to Cooperstown," more often than not they mean the Baseball Hall. This summer is the perfect time for local residents who may not have yet visited the shrine to baseball, or haven't been in years, to take a trip to the village of Cooperstown. The Baseball Hall opened its doors again on Friday, but it likely won’t be as crowded as most summers recently, with the shut-down of area baseball camps and Induction Weekend events being canceled.
Even beyond baseball, the Cooperstown area offers a look at history and culture with The Farmers' Museum and The Fenimore Art Museum. Many communities also have their own local history museums that may open in Phase Four.
Indigenous culture is the focus of the Iroquois Indian Museum in Howes Cave. Just down the road is the second most popular natural attraction in the state. Howe Caverns is the perfect place to get away from the summer heat. And those looking for a more rustic look at caverns can visit Secret Caverns, also in Howes Cave.
Many art and entertainment venues will be happy to get the chance to welcome visitors again. While some, such as Glimmerglass and Franklin Stage Company, have canceled their entire seasons, others are hoping to get back on track once the state allows.
We encourage everyone to be a local tourist and take this opportunity to show support of their local businesses, attractions and nonprofit organizations and maybe see something local they haven't seen before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.