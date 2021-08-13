The honor system doesn’t work when you’re dealing with people who have no sense of honor. Case in point: the proliferation of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards among college students about to begin the fall semester.
The Associated Press reported earlier this week on the availability of such cards through social media advertising on Instagram, Telegram and Reddit. Some 675 colleges across the U.S. are now requiring COVID inoculation — wisely — to attend fall classes. But many are relying on the honor system, in which students merely have to upload an image of what they purport to be an authentic vaccination card.
In Nashville, Vanderbilt University isn’t having it; students accounts will be placed on hold until their vaccination status is verified, according to the AP. The University of Michigan says it has a similar verification process in place.
But even if these wretched low-lifes are banned from one campus, they will be free to spread their plague to another unless there are real criminal consequences for this behavior. Under New York state law, fraud by “offering a false instrument for filing” is punishable by up to four years in prison. It’s hard to think of a crime more deserving of the maximum sentence than willingly spreading a deadly disease under false pretenses. Criminal charges would also leave these deadbeat miscreants with a scarlet letter on their record that would tip off future employers to avoid them altogether.
On the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, authorities are attempting a different method to hit the vaccine conspiracy theorists where it hurts. The Cypriot government has adopted the now-familiar policy taken by smarter U.S. states of giving public workers a choice between getting the vaccine or frequent mandatory COVID testing. But as others have pointed out, simply getting tested for COVID does nothing to stop its spread. And how long should the rest of us — those who haven’t been reckless — be expected to provide these parasites with free tests? Cyprus’ solution: no more free tests for the vaccine holdouts. They will be required to get tested, but will be charged for the tests. Those who choose to prolong this pandemic deliberately should be made to shoulder the burden of it directly.
The U.S. is experiencing its broadest, deadliest COVID surge since vaccines became widely available. And make no mistake: these anti-vaccine liars bear 100 percent of the responsibility. The same folks who threw temper tantrums about wearing a mask early in the pandemic are now spouting every variety of lie about the vaccines to justify their selfish, reckless behavior. The time for patience with these people has ended.
We’ve all heard the tragic anecdotes. A right-wing radio host in Florida who mocked vaccines and Dr. Anthony Fauci died from COVID on Aug. 4 — but not before warning listeners that he was wrong and they should get the shot. Hospitals overwhelmed by the latest surge are losing nurses who’ve simply had enough and are switching careers; Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is now attempting to mooch nurses away from other states to clean up the aftermath of his own disastrous COVID policies.
Getting the vaccine has been ignorantly framed by some as a “personal choice,” as if it has no consequences for others. It’s no more a “personal choice” than it is for a drunken driver to make the “personal choice” about whether he’s safe to drive home. The virus is real, the latest surge is serious, the vaccines work — and we know who’s causing the problem. It’s time to stop coddling those who have shown they have no qualms about killing the rest of us.
