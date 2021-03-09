President Joe Biden will soon face one of the first dilemmas of his presidency, with the approach of a May 1 deadline negotiated with the Taliban by his predecessor to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
Biden has given little indication whether he will abide by the timeline, with the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at home consuming much of his attention. As vice president, he was persistently skeptical of arguments in favor of sending more U.S. troops and resources. But both options are fraught with potentially perilous consequences, and Afghanistan’s security could rapidly deteriorate after May regardless of what Biden decides.
Perhaps sensing this, Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week sent a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani asking him to negotiate a new 90-day ceasefire with the Taliban. Blinken’s proposal also calls for the U.S. and Afghanistan’s warring parties to hold a meeting with Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran and India “to discuss a unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan.”
At issue is whether the central Afghan government has the authority and legitimacy to hold a resurgent Taliban accountable to any new peace agreement. It’s a problem that has vexed the Pentagon for years, and the peace negotiations former President Donald Trump arranged last year in Doha have brought little clarity to the nearly 20-year-old war.
In the 69-year-old Afghan native Zalmay Khalilzad, Trump chose an experienced, capable diplomat to shepherd the talks. But the efforts of President Ashraf Ghani to impose some authority from Kabul have been undermined by a lack of leverage, and Trump did Ghani no favors here by repeatedly tweeting that he was determined to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan regardless of the consequences. In a recent piece for the New Yorker, Dexter Filkins revealed the frustration of U.S. diplomats who were effectively negotiating against both the Taliban and their own president.
“The Trump people were saying (expletive) this, the Afghans are never going to make peace anyway. Besides, who cares whether they agree or not?” one official told Filkins. Another added: “(Trump) was steadily undermining us. The trouble with the Taliban was they were getting it for free.”
The deal that was reached showed little regard for the long-term viability of Ghani’s government. The Taliban refused to even negotiate with him, and Khalilzad did little to encourage them to do so. Personal friction between Ghani and Khalilzad, who have known each other since childhood, didn’t help. And to be clear, Ghani himself isn’t blameless here. When forced to choose between fighting Afghanistan’s notoriously widespread corruption or ensuring his personal security, Ghani has stuck with loyalists in key positions.
This loyalty comes at a cost, for both Afghanistan and the U.S. A report released March 1 by the Pentagon’s Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction revealed that since 2008, the U.S. has spent $7.8 billion on vehicles and buildings for the Kabul government, but only $1.2 billion of that was spent as intended and just $343.2 million worth of those “were maintained in good condition,” according to the Associated Press.
If U.S. forces leave, the consequences would be hardest on Afghanistan’s women and girls. For all its flaws, the Kabul government has done admirable work in ensuring their right to an education, employment and a political voice. The Taliban have paid lip service to women’s rights after tremendous international pressure, but it’s likely that this — along with their pledge to respect Kabul’s authority — is just a negotiating ploy to get U.S. forces out of the country.
Regardless of what the U.S. decides, the Taliban are likely gearing up for a May offensive. The clock is ticking, and if Biden and Blinken are to come up with a solution for lasting peace in Afghanistan, they need to act soon.
