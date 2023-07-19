Otsego County has a drug problem.
Delaware, Schoharie and Chenango counties do, too.
The truth is, this entire country has a drug problem.
To make matters worse, the country also has a kindness problem.
Drug users in this country are treating as being less important than those who don’t use. They are treated as though their lives hold less value because they are terrorized by addiction.
We don’t treat any other disease as coldly and callously as we treat addiction and, as a result, our neighbors are dying.
Our children are dying.
We are deeply disturbed by reports all over the state of New York involving minors overdosing.
Our country’s struggle with addiction is not limited to adults — teens and young children are plagued by the disease as well.
If you are wondering where teenagers in our area are gaining access to opioids, we can tell you it almost certainly is not from a trench coat-wearing figure in a dark alley. No, they are introduced by those close to them, be it a friend, neighbor or family member.
Kids are naturally curious and, unfortunately, drugs aren’t hard to find.
Teenage drug experimentation is not a new phenomenon but over the last two decades it has become a more dangerous one due to street use of the painkiller fentanyl.
Fentanyl was developed in the 1960’s. At the time of its creation, fentanyl was nearly 100 times more powerful than morphine, making it the most potent opioid in the world.
It was later approved by the FDA in 1968 to be used in conjunction with other medications. It was not until 1972 fentanyl was made available for use on its own.
If you have had major surgery, it is likely fentanyl was part of your post-op pain management protocol. In a controlled hospital setting, when properly dosed, the drug is both safe and effective.
The problem with fentanyl is that it is extremely potent and every year it is more commonly used in the illicit drug trade.
Where fentanyl overdose used to be considered a potential danger for heroin users only, in its powdered form it can be used to manufacture pills which look identical to other less harmful, and less addicting, prescription medications making overdose a danger for even the most casual drug user.
Teenagers today, curious and experimental as they are, may think they are getting Adderall (a stimulant medication used to treat ADHD with a reputation for being a study aid) when in actuality they are getting fentanyl. With one dose, their life could be over.
We need to do something.
As individuals, it is hard to imagine anything we do on our own can make a real difference, but in the battle to save our community from fentanyl overdose, we can.
Education aimed to prevent drug use and misuse in the first place is extremely important. But, it is not on its own going to save lives.
Naloxone saves lives.
Individuals who carry naloxone and are trained to recognize someone who has overdosed save lives.
Local volunteers from Truth Pharm, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the harm caused by substance use, offer training and education on Narcan administration while also providing trainees with free, lifesaving overdose rescue kits.
We urge our readers to consider the good that can be done if even just 10% of you receive this training.
We urge our local school districts to take action as well.
If our youth are using at home, they can just as easily use at school.
We believe all educators and school administrators should be trained to administer naloxone and that it should be readily available in every single high school without exception.
It takes time to go through Truth Pharm’s overdose rescue training — about 20 minutes.
Twenty minutes out of anyone’s day is a miniscule sacrifice to make on the chance it could save a life and we are calling on our readers to make it.
We are just a small community newspaper supported by small communities. The fentanyl crisis is bigger than all of us.
We are also a kind community. If we can all, for even a minute, stop looking at those fighting addiction as the problem and begin looking at the drug itself as the problem, as small as we are we can make an impact.
Get the training and get the kits. Don’t let the next life taken from fentanyl overdose be the life of someone you love. Be prepared and be willing to make a difference. You can. We can.
For more information on harm reduction and overdose rescue training, visit truthpharm.org
