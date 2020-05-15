Readers may recall a dust-up not too long ago when a sitting president was watching the economy grow and stock market rise, but one of his most prominent critics wasn't buying it.
"It's an artificial market. It's a bubble," the critic said. "So the only thing that's strong is the artificial market that they're created until January. It's so artificial because they have free money," he added, referring to the Federal Reserve. The federal government was doing everything in its power, he insisted, to prop up a "false economy" so that the president "can go out and play golf after January and say that he did a good job. But it is a very, a very false economy."
That critic was then-candidate Donald Trump, complaining about the economic stewardship of President Barack Obama, who was inaugurated at the height of the Great Recession, pulled unemployment down from a high of 10 percent to below 5 percent, and handed his successor Trump an economy that had steadily grown for seven consecutive years.
Now in 2020, with polls showing Trump faces long odds for re-election after his catastrophic bungling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shoe is on the other foot. Even as a third of the country has been laid off and dire economic statistics pour in daily, Wall Street has prospered, with the S&P 500 rising some 25% since hitting bottom on March 23.
The gains would seem to make little sense, if not for the Federal Reserve handing a massive amount of "free money" to Wall Street shareholders, even as Senate Republicans have insisted that Congress can't afford more relief for individuals and small businesses. The Fed on March 12 pumped $1.5 trillion into the economy through repurchasing agreements, a move that gave banks liquidity but did little to help the average American. Four days later, the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate to zero.
"We have such massive fiscal and monetary intervention," Randy Frederick of the Schwab Center for Financial Research said to Quartz this week. "In the absence of government intervention, the markets would be off a cliff."
But if the stock market is an artificial metric that says little about the economic health of the typical American, why is Trump so obsessed with it? As usual, because he hopes to use it as a politically expedient distraction from his own blunders. On Feb. 24, Trump tweeted: "The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!"
Trump's prediction about the stock market isn't the only one he got wrong; perhaps if he had been as concerned about Americans' health as he had been about shareholders' wealth, we wouldn't be in this mess. In late April, as the death toll exceeded 42,000, Trump congratulated himself for what he predicted would be a final death toll of "50 or 60,000 people." As the toll passed 67,000 dead on May 3, he clarified: "I used to say 65,000 and now I'm saying 80 or 90, and it goes up rapidly."
Even so, Trump is marching ahead with his insistence that states end their lockdowns as soon as possible, last week suppressing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control on how to reopen safely, and urging Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to make "a deal" with armed thugs who stormed the statehouse demanding an end to Michigan's lockdown.
A chorus of health experts has warned that hasty reopenings could have disastrous results and spur an even deadlier second outbreak. But Trump seems to have decided that as long as he can prop up a "false economy" through November, he can "go out and play golf after January and say that he did a good job."
