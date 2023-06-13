Tuesday was certainly historic. It was the first time a former U.S. president appeared in federal court as a defendant in a criminal case.
By now, most everyone is aware of the charges. Donald Trump faces 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, including 31 counts under an Espionage Act statute pertaining to the willful retention of national defense information. The charges also include counts of obstructing justice and making false statements, among other crimes.
As the Associated Press reported, Trump is accused of keeping documents related to “nuclear weaponry in the United States” and the “nuclear capabilities of a foreign country,” along with documents from White House intelligence briefings, including some that detail the military capabilities of the U.S. and other countries, according to the indictment.
Prosecutors allege Trump showed off the documents to people who did not have security clearances to review them and later tried to conceal documents from his own lawyers as they sought to comply with federal demands to find and return documents.
The top charges carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison.
It’s not surprising that Trump was charged with a crime. The behavior described in the charging documents seems right up his alley, though he is certainly entitled to his day in court to make the prosecutors prove it.
What is surprising is how many so-called law and order Republicans are lining up to denounce law enforcement officers and take the side of the defendant.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, on the CBS “Face the Nation” program, actually made the argument that the government should not have brought the charges because they would be divisive.
Really?
Imagine if that standard was applied to everyone who was accused of a crime. Rubio seems to be saying it’s OK to commit crimes if you’re popular — that the conduct in question does not matter. That cannot be the standard for how the law is applied.
It’s fair to bring up the fact that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence also had classified documents. What is different is that while Trump tried to conceal he possession of documents, lawyers for Biden and Pence notified authorities when they discovered the documents and quickly arranged for them to be handed over. They also authorized other searches by federal authorities to search for additional documents.
That’s right. They authorized searches. They didn’t cry about a “raid.”
There is no indication either was aware of the existence of the records before they were found, and no evidence has so far emerged that Biden or Pence sought to conceal the discoveries. That’s important because the Justice Department historically looks for willfulness in deciding whether to bring criminal charges, the AP said.
Any prosecutor or criminal defense attorney will tell you that intent matters.
Particularly sad is the new Republican tactic of trying to equate Trump’s conduct with that of Hillary Clinton, whose use of a private email server for official business while she was secretary of state likely cost her the 2016 presidential election. There was never any allegation that Clinton tried to keep classified material or use it for her own purposes.
The FBI investigated Clinton. Oh, boy, did they investigate Clinton. In the end, FBI Director James Comey called Clinton’s conduct “extremely reckless,” but said the investigation showed she did not intend to break the law. She was not charged.
And because she was not charged — while Trump was — the charges must be political. They could not possibly be based on the merits, some would have us believe.
That position is cynical and unworthy of the offices some of its proponents hold.
Those who proclaim Trump’s innocence while condemning anyone else whose name appears in a police report need to do some self-examination and decide whether they respect the rule of law or not.
