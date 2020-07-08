It's hard to know whether the vandals who painted racist graffiti on an abandoned home in Stamford really meant it, but it does not matter.
A racial epithet, a noose and the words "leave now" were painted in blue on doors and a transom at the "Eagle's Nest," a once-luxurious but now condemned building on the outskirts of the village.
Stamford Mayor Bob Schneider said he views the incident as “something done by angsty teens driven by the explosive situations happening across the country."
He was quick to add, "I in no way condone it, nor does it represent the views of the people of the village of Stamford.” We applaud him for that and hope Stamford residents follow his lead.
Oneonta NAACP President Lee Fisher hit closer to the mark, we think. “They’re cowards," he said. "They do it at night, they do it when no one else is around. Why don’t they speak out and confront the person?”
The fact is, this one, relatively small, incident of hate is a symptom of a growing, national problem, fueled by the rhetoric of President Donald Trump.
Near Bloomington, Indiana, a group of white thugs intercepted a group of people that included a Black man, Vauhxx Booker, on public property near a lake. The five "men" attacked Booker, yelling racial epithets. One of them called for noose and told the white people with Booker, "You can go, but leave the boy here."
Chilling.
Despite the fact the incident was caught on video, with the cowards' faces clearly visible, no arrests had been made at the time of this writing.
Bloomington residents turned out to protest the incident and were met by more violence.
As protesters who had spent the evening calling for arrests in the Booker case began to disperse Monday night, two people were injured as a car with two people inside plowed through the group. The driver fled as a woman, thrown onto the hood by the initial impact, clung to the vehicle and a man who had attempted to intervene did the same. Both were thrown from the vehicle and injured as the driver made a turn and got away.
Again, the incident was caught on video. The license plate number is known and has been reported. Again, so far, no arrests have been made.
Trump fanned the racial flames on Monday, tweeting that Bubba Wallace, a Black NASCAR driver, should apologize for creating a "hoax" when a noose was found hanging in his garage bay at a racetrack.
An investigation by the FBI (an agency Trump has repeatedly said can't be trusted) found that the noose had been in the garage bay for months, used as a door pull, and was not likely aimed at Wallace. It did not find it to be a hoax. And, despite false photos being distributed by other racists, it was, indeed a noose.
It's part of a pattern of racism incited by Trump, who began his campaign calling Mexicans "rapists." He later called white supremacists at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, "very fine people."
Plenty of rhetoric during his four years on the national stage has served to embolden the worst among us. It needs to stop.
The cowards at the lake had the advantage of numbers. The cowards in the car had the vehicle's power and protection. The cowards in Stamford had the cover of darkness. None expressed their hate on equal footing with their targets. That's how cowards are.
