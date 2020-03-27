The campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump took an ominous turn this week when the president proposed the unthinkable: even as the nation’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surged into the hundreds per day, he urged a loosening of federal health guidelines by Easter in order to put Americans “back to work.”
“Wouldn’t it be great to have all of the churches full?” he asked Tuesday on Fox News after consulting with business and evangelical leaders, according to The Associated Press. “You’ll have packed churches all over our country. I think it would be a beautiful time.”
The president, whose businesses have faced significant losses from pandemic travel restrictions, has made his position bluntly clear: he isn’t as concerned for American lives as he is for the passive incomes that he and his affluent campaign donors skim from the stock market and the labor of the working class.
Like a doomsday cult, some of Trump’s most prominent supporters quickly agreed. Radio host Glenn Beck, who has a net worth of about $250 million, called upon older Americans to sacrifice their lives for profit, even volunteering to die himself.
“I would rather have my children stay home and all of us who are over 50 go in and keep this economy going and working. ... I’d rather die than kill the country” said Beck, whose work consists of speaking into a microphone. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas, safely insulated from the unwashed masses, made a similar offer on Fox News, saying “if that’s the exchange, I’m all in,” adding that he, too, is a business owner.
Such views have been common on Fox News as the network has followed the president’s lead in minimizing the pandemic. Host Steve Hilton even accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of the Coronavirus Task Force of baseless fear-mongering with his calls for a longer lockdown.
“Well, that’s easy for him to say! He’ll still have a job at the end of this, whatever happens,” said Hilton, the pampered husband of deep-pocketed tech executive Rachel Whetstone, without a hint of irony.
Fox News’ audience, with an average age of just under 70, faces a much higher fatality risk from COVID-19 than younger age groups. But even while his network pumped poison into their ears, Fox News heir Lachlan Murdoch canceled a party for the 89th birthday of his father, Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch, over coronavirus fears.
These sinister, black-hearted ghouls bring to mind the abject cruelty of conservative philosopher Ayn Rand, whom former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., credited as his inspiration for entering politics, and who once wrote: “One shouldn’t wait to convince millions of fools, one might just as well force them. ... What are your masses but mud to be ground under foot, fuel to be burned for those who deserve it?”
The consequences of listening to Trump’s siren song would be unspeakable. A model made by epidemiologists for Wednesday’s New York Times indicated that re-opening the economy after just 15 days could allow the pandemic to infect more than 120 million Americans, with a death toll surpassing a million.
China’s Hubei province, from which the outbreak originated, eased its three-month lockdown on March 23 after finally reducing new COVID-19 cases to zero. So while New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resisted setting a firm date for ending the precautions, his measures to pause mortgage payments and foreclosures for three months are based on timeframe much more realistic than Trump’s. And unlike Trump, Cuomo has shown leadership during this crisis.
“I take total responsibility for shutting off the economy,” Cuomo said Monday. “I’m sure there will be political consequences, I know people are very angry about it. ... Frankly, I don’t even care about that. I did the right thing.”
