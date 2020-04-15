We get stark reminders, every once in a while, that Donald Trump hasn’t read the U.S. Constitution and does not understand his job.
A jarring example came on Monday, when Trump tried to claim supreme authority he does not have.
“When somebody’s the president of the United States, the authority is total,” Trump claimed at a press briefing. “And that’s the way it’s got to be.”
Total authority? Really? Can you imagine the hue and cry if Barack Obama had said something like that?
Bret Baier, the chief political anchor at Fox News, had some thoughts on the matter.
“I think that there’s hypocrisy here in that, one, if President Obama had said those words that you heard from President Trump, that the authority is total with the presidency, conservatives’ heads would’ve exploded across the board.”
Sounds about right, but rank-and-file conservatives have been strangely quiet.
Trump’s proclamation of his own dictatorial powers came in response to statements from several state governors who had refused to put their constituents at risk of death from COVID-19 by opening up their states to mass gatherings before it is safe, which Trump wants them to do.
Trump’s wanton disregard for public health and safety is troubling, too, but that’s a topic for another day.
Of course Democrats rejected it. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has emerged as the de facto representative of his gubernatorial brethren, was rightly dismissive.
“We don’t have a king in this country,” Cuomo said on Tuesday. “There are laws and facts — even in this wild political environment.”
It seems someone got in Trump’s ear and instructed him on his error, as he made a weak attempt on Tuesday to walk back his outrageous statements of the day before.
Trump tried to save face by saying he was “authorizing” governors to decide when to reopen their own states. He didn’t bother telling the truth that his authorization is not required.
Perhaps Trump, a well-known Twitter aficionado, saw a tweet by Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor who testified in Trump’s favor during the impeachment inquiry.
“The Constitution was written precisely to deny that particular claim,” Turley tweeted.
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican and a COVID-19 survivor, had strong words, too.
Paul tweeted: “The constitution doesn’t allow the federal gov’t to become the ultimate regulator of our lives because they wave a doctor’s note. Powers not delegated are RESERVED to states & the PEOPLE. If we dispense with constitutional restraints, we will have more to worry about than a virus”
With misstep after misstep during the development of the COVID-19 pandemic — followed by clumsy excuses and outright lies — we found what seems like the perfect description of Trump’s efforts.
It was in The New York Times, where Jack Goldsmith, a Harvard law professor and senior Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration, said, despite Trump’s “extreme, proud rhetoric about how he can do whatever he wants,” the story of the Trump presidency has been, with few exceptions, “talking a big game, but not in fact exercising executive power successfully.”
