“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
—First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Many people say it is the first because it is the most important. We certainly can make that argument. We feel it is so important we put an abridged version at the bottom of each of our Opinion pages. It is also placed on our website.
But what some need to remember that these are freedoms the government provides, and they are not absolute.
The president and many of his supporters are up in arms because Twitter and Facebook suspended, then banned, President Trump from their services in the aftermath of the deadly failed coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol.
For months Trump had used the platforms to spread lies about “rigged elections.” He used the platforms to call his supporters to D.C. to protest what he claimed was a stolen election. Thousands heeded his call and gathered in front of the White House, where Don Jr., Rudy Giuliani the president, himself, and others riled up the crowd and encouraged them to march to the Capitol to “Stop the Steal.”
They tried, and five people died in the violence. But they did not succeed in preventing the certification of Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.
Even as his supporters were storming the Capitol, vandalizing the center of our democracy and beating the police, Trump continued to spread the rigged election lies on social media.
The social media giants finally had enough and suspended his accounts. Eventually they became bans. Many of his supporters turned to Parler, which was a magnet for right-wing radicals. Apple and Google removed the app from their stores. Amazon, which hosts the service, shut it down. The FBI now says several Parler accounts were linked to helping incite the violence in Washington.
Despite what Trump and his supporters say, the bans did not infringe on their First Amendment rights. These were decisions by companies that felt posts by the banned users went against their standards. They made a business decision. The government did not have a role in their actions, and therefore no one’s First Amendment rights were violated.
Trump still has a megaphone if he chooses to use it. He can call a press conference. He can do interviews. The government is not restricting his free speech. A business just took away his prefered method of communication.
Freedom of speech does have limitations. The oft quoted, “You can’t yell ‘fire’ in a crowded theater” is a perfect example. Hate speech, inciting violence, libel and more are exceptions.
We print a variety of thoughts on these pages. We welcome all viewpoints. However, we will reject letters if they promote hate and violence, are false or unverifiable, or are not of significant public interest. We are an outlet for free speech, but as a business we are allowed to put restrictions on what we allow to be printed. We are also held legally liable for anything we print, even if it isn’t our work.
The same is not true for social media. But if Trump would have had his way, and Section 230, which shields social media companies from liability of its users’ posts, was repealed, it would have been his and his supporters’ words that would have gotten “Big Tech” in legal trouble.
Trump and his supporters can still say what they want, but they must also be aware that there may be reaction they do not like.
Speech may be free, but it is not free from consequences.
