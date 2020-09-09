With less than two months before the election, President Donald Trump has become embroiled in an ugly dispute over whether he referred to U.S. soldiers wounded, killed or captured in combat as “suckers” and “losers.” It’s a problem of Trump’s own making, as the charges stick to a man who has a long public history of treating soldiers with contempt.
The controversy stems from a story by the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg that cites senior White House officials who claim Trump in 2018 canceled a planned visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris, saying “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” On the same trip, he reportedly asked who were “the good guys” in World War I, and expressed confusion about why the U.S. would intervene on behalf of its allies. When visiting the grave site of former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s son, Robert, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010, Trump reportedly turned to the elder Kelly and asked “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”
The White House has vehemently denied the story and trotted out a variety of sources to perform those denials. They include many of the usual suspects with a history of bending the truth on Trump’s behalf, such as former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who claimed that she has been in the room while Trump “let a parent know that their son had been killed” over the phone, and that in such moments she had never “seen the president show his heart more, show his vulnerability more than in that time.” A fine story, but fictional: the Pentagon notifies families of fallen service members about the deaths of their loved ones in person.
But hollow denials are about all the White House can muster, as the details of the story were confirmed independently by The Associated Press, ABC News and even the Trump-friendly Fox News. And for anyone who has followed Trump’s public life, it isn’t hard to believe that he sees service members as little more than cheap, disposable props for his re-election campaign.
While running for president in 2016, Trump boasted in January of a series of donations totaling millions of dollars he claimed to have made to various veterans-related charities. But after he didn’t make good on his pledges, the Washington Post investigated and confronted Trump about it in a May 24 interview. Days later, Trump erupted with 40-minute tirade against “dishonest” and “sleazy” reporters while announcing that he had finally made the donations. Several of the charities confirmed their checks were dated and mailed out May 24.
Trump then provoked a feud with U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., insisting that the former Vietnam POW — who declined a chance to be freed by his captors because his comrades weren’t to be included — was “not a war hero” and that he, a Vietnam-era draft dodger, prefers “people that weren’t captured.” Trump continued this vendetta in office, at first refusing to lower the White House flags to half-staff after McCain’s death before relenting under pressure. Goldberg reports that on this occasion, Trump whined: “What ... are we doing that for? Guy was a ... loser.” There was also Trump’s cruel taunting of Gold Star parents Khizr and Ghazala Khan, whose son, U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan, died a hero’s death protecting his comrades in Iraq.
In a 1998 radio interview, Trump referred to his struggle to avoid sexually transmitted diseases while a young man as “my personal Vietnam,” compared women’s genitals to “landmines” and said he was a “very brave soldier” who deserved a Congressional Medal of Honor.
The White House seemingly suspects Kelly was Goldberg’s source, as it quickly trashed Kelly’s record. White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Kelly “was totally unequipped to handle the genius of our great president.” This of a president who once said: “I had a meeting at the Pentagon with lots of generals. They were like from a movie. Better looking than Tom Cruise, and stronger. And I had more generals than I’ve ever seen, and we were at the bottom of this incredible room. I said, ‘this is the greatest room I’ve ever seen.’” Some genius.
It shouldn’t have to be explained to the U.S. president that our troops are not “losers.” But after four years of shameful conduct in office, it’s growing more likely that Trump in November will be one.
