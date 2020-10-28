The 2018 midterm elections left us with a pair of House freshmen, Reps. Anthony Brindisi and Antonio Delgado, who have shown the diligence and grace in office to merit re-election.
Brindisi managed to oust incumbent Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New Hartford, in the somewhat conservative 22nd Congressional District, which backed President Donald Trump in 2016 by a 15-point margin. Brindisi has since delivered for his constituents in a bipartisan fashion, getting six bills signed by Trump and earning a score of 100 from Common Ground Committee, a nonprofit group focused on ending polarization and gridlock in Washington. Brindisi has done so by remaining focused on the needs of his district, rather than attempting to raise his national profile.
Brindisi's opponent is a familiar face, one we endorsed during her 2012 run for Assembly. At the time, Tenney met with The Daily Star's editorial board and postured as a moderate, extolling the free press and voicing concern about the environment. But then along came Trump, and Tenney's abrupt 90-degree turn to the right. Forgive us if we question the sincerity of Tenney's new persona as a hyperpartisan flamethrower, which comes across as ham-handed pandering toward Trump's most hardcore supporters.
Before losing to Brindisi in 2018, Tenney called on Trump to "lock up" Hillary Clinton and former FBI director James Comey for unspecified reasons. When Trump's Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson came under fire for purchasing a $31,000 dining set for his office, Tenney insisted it was a smear by "somebody in the deep state" to make Trump look bad (Carson blamed his wife). After a gunman killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, Tenney lamented that mass murderers often "end up being Democrats," then decried coverage of her remarks as "fake news."
Tenney has accused Brindisi of being a "rubber stamp" for the Democratic Party. But considering Tenney's own shameless obeisance toward Trump, this sounds like projection. We recently emailed Tenney to ask, among other questions, whether it was appropriate for Trump to demand that Ukraine investigate his opponent, Joe Biden. After all, some such as Rudy Giuliani have insisted that the Ukraine episode was wholly misunderstood, and that it actually revealed corruption by Biden. Tenney's response? To leave our question blank and ignore a request for a follow-up. Voters in the district would do well to support the affable Brindisi and emphatically reject Tenney's toxic politics once and for all.
In the 19th District, Delgado achieved a similar feat in 2018, winning in a moderate district by ousting incumbent Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, in a race that featured two bright minds. Delgado has since worked hard to solve problems all across the sprawling district. In his interviews with The Daily Star, the Rhodes scholar's sharp intellect and firm grasp of how Washington works are obvious. Delgado has a pragmatic streak, but is nonetheless a firm believer in using the power of government to help people who need it.
Delgado's opponent, Kyle Van De Water, is certainly qualified to run for office, as an Albany Law School graduate, Afghanistan veteran and JAG officer. And he is no doubt a more serious candidate than his conspiracy-mongering primary foe, Ola Hawatmeh, a Trump acolyte who insists without evidence that unnamed "establishment" forces "stole" the primary from her on Van De Water's behalf.
But since winning the primary, Van De Water has done little to make his presence felt, especially in this part of the district. His perfunctory campaign website offers little clarity on specific issues, and his campaign has repeatedly ignored our attempts to learn more about the candidate. Perhaps we will hear from Van De Water again in future races, but for now he is not ready for prime time.
