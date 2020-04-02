First responders. Health care workers. Law enforcement officers. Military members.
These are the types of people often called “community heroes.”
And they certainly are.
But as the threat of COVID-19 grows, and many people have been asked to stay home because their jobs are not “essential,” some people others never would have thought of as heroes are now showing their capes.
They are the fast food and restaurant workers and food delivery people.
They are the grocery and supermarket store cashiers and stockers.
They are the convenience store clerks.
They are the mechanics.
They are gas station attendants.
The over-the-road truckers.
They are the people many wouldn’t have ever thought of as to how important their jobs really are.
And many of these people don’t have the option of wearing personal protective equipment.
That’s not to say the protections aren’t being put into place.
Restaurants and fast food places no longer offer in-house dining. Many places are also offering free touchless delivery, which will protect the worker and the customer.
Mona Golub, vice president of customer relations for Price Chopper, a Schenectady-based chain with dozens of supermarkets across the upstate region, said customers will soon be seeing Plexiglas shields separating shoppers in the checkout line from cashiers.
Stepped-up sanitary measures have also been put into effect with workers frequently disinfecting often-touched keypads, shopping carts, lottery machines and other areas throughout the stores.
“We have lines on the floor to help remind people how long six feet is so they can stand back from the person in front of them,” she said.
But in many of these jobs, these workers are interacting with scores of people per day, not knowing if the next customer they serve has been infected with COVID-19.
Outside of those who are directly caring for COVID-19 patients, grocery, supermarket and convenience store workers probably are in the most danger. Not only do they have to worry about contracting the coronavirus, they also have had to — and still sometimes still do — deal with panicking shoppers who are afraid supplies will be in short supply.
But that doesn’t appear to be a problem.
“The supply chain is healthy and we are working around the clock to ensure not only the customer is safe but our workers are safe,” said Michael Durant, president of the Food Industry Alliance of New York State. “We need to have a shared responsibility.”
And that responsibility must be shared by all.
Customers should limit their trips to the market, to protect themselves and the workers. And when they get there, only take what they need.
“What we really need is for customers to understand that grocery stores are open and they are going to remain open,” Durant said. “There is no food shortage. Shop as you would normally shop — just as you would have if it was still February.”
We couldn’t agree more. And we’d hope that people will try to remember the essential workers who can’t shop during peak shopping hours, because they are working at that time. Leave something for them as well.
Make sure to recognize all these heroes do to help us keep some semblance of normalcy at this far-from-normal time.
