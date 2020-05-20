Count yourself lucky if you're still employed, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced many New Yorkers to confront the twin problems of a tough job market and the state's shameful disgrace of an unemployment system.
One of the silver linings of this pandemic is that it has shed light on people who have long suffered in the forgotten corners of society; in this case, the unemployment line. And while it's easy to blame our state Labor Department's struggles on the surge of more than 2 million New Yorkers filing claims since the outbreak began ravaging the state in March, those who have used the system in the past have long regarded it as a bureaucratic nightmare torn from the pages of a Franz Kafka novel.
The glitchy website, byzantine phone tree, antiquated database and absurd hold times on the phone that have plagued the system for years have come into sharp relief now that the system is being relied upon more heavily. The Journal-News recently cataloged the stories of those who've fallen through the cracks. One had to make 54 separate calls before reaching a live human. Another was unable to get through, so she assumed for weeks that her claim was being processed, only to find that no record of it existed. One compared the system to Parcheesi ("Every time I think I've reached the finish line, I have to go eight steps back), while another said the state's "twisted, evil game" was more like Candy Land.
The state has known of these problems for years. As City & State notes, the state submitted a request for proposals to overhaul the system in 2017 and awarded a $57 million contract for it in 2019. The Department of Labor has said nothing about how that project is going, but the request for proposals said the state was still using "outdated and expensive mainframe-based UI benefits and contributions systems that were written in the 1970s and 1980s and remain constrained by the technology of that era."
But Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has seen his approval rating soar during the pandemic, doesn't seem convinced that there is a problem. He said Monday during a visit near Buffalo that the system's sluggish nature is by design, and that by slowing down applications the Labor Department can spot fraud if it turns out "Suzy Smith is really a computer terminal in another country." Cuomo's secretary, Melissa DeRosa, insisted Sunday that "we have gotten through the backlog."
Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon has come under fire for her department's dismal performance during the crisis, with some calling for her to step down, a charge Cuomo called a "cheap shot." But the state's longstanding lack of attention to this problem has been obvious, and Cuomo's much-ballyhooed move to enlist Google to upgrade the system in early April has meant little to those still waiting to receive benefits. As Omar Ramos of Rockland County said this week to the Journal-News: "You say you connected with Google? Congratulations: it still doesn't work. You can't say you've fixed things if people aren't getting through faster."
A cynic might wonder whether this system that's both tortuous and torturous has been kept around so long because it demoralizes many legitimate claimants to the point of giving up out of frustration, thereby keeping the number of claims low. Regardless, Cuomo and his administration need to acknowledge that a problem exists, and Reardon needs to prove that she's capable of leading the department through a crisis. A petition drive at www.FixDOLDisaster.com launched by six state senators is one way to let the governor know that this issue won't go away until he resolves it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.