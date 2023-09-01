If there were any hopes that the 2024 presidential election cycle might represent an improvement in quality from its predecessors, they were quickly dashed last Wednesday in Milwaukee.
The first Republican primary debate was, to the surprise of no one, a thoroughly mediocre display of some thoroughly uninspiring candidates.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former South Carolina governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy took the stage to make their case why they should be the one to succeed Joe Biden as the country’s next president.
More than that, though, it was a chance to show why they, not Donald Trump, should be the standard bearer for the Republican party. It was a chance that was summarily squandered by all of the aforementioned candidates.
The “winner” by default may have been Ramaswamy, if for no other reason than that he was the only one who seemed to have any emotional investment in what he was saying. It’s telling, of course, that many of his statements were among the most outlandish uttered all night.
It led to a pile-on by the other candidates that suffocated any attempts at reasonable discourse.
DeSantis, who had positioned himself as the top challenger to Trump and the best hope for the so-called Never Trumpers, had a fairly nondescript night, with most of the attention being paid to his robotic and off-putting stage presence.
The likes of Burgum, Hutchinson and Christie stand almost no chance of mounting real opposition, while Pence, Scott and Haley are no one’s idea of favorites even in their own party.
It continues a trend of unremarkable Republican candidates that was front and center in the 2022 midterm elections.
The “red wave” that conservatives were hoping for never materialized due in large part to the reliance on outlandish, Trump-inspired candidates such as former football star Herschel Walker and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.
The specter of Trump hung like a shadow over the entire debate and will continue to suck up all the oxygen that might give life to the candidacies of his opponents.
It’s the ultimate Catch-22: if they take a firm stand against Trump, they incite the wrath of his base; if they refuse to speak out against his lies about the 2020 election, they take a backseat to him, essentially competing to be his vice president.
Despite all of the scandals that would obliterate the candidacy of a normal contender, Trump’s momentum among his base has actually increased with each successive criminal indictment. That, combined with a lack of a plan of opposition from Republican counterparts, has set him on a path to receiving the party’s nomination for a third straight time.
It would seem the only way Republicans could possibly avoid another Trump candidacy would be to rally in solidarity behind one of the other candidates. But that seems about as likely as Trump admitting that he lost the 2020 election fair and square.
The irony of all of this is how easily a unified Republican party could likely defeat Joe Biden in the 2024 election.
While his presidency has by no means been a disaster, Biden’s approval ratings have been below 50% for some time now, with his economic policies drawing particular criticism.
Many Democrats are not thrilled about a two-term Biden presidency that would see him in the Oval Office well into his 80s with Kamala Harris, another less-than-spectacular option, potentially a heartbeat away from the big job.
A Biden-Trump rematch is the sequel that nobody wants. But it’s the one that every day looks likelier to happen due to the Republican party’s inability to get out of its own way when it comes to producing presidential candidates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.