We’d think Andrew Cuomo has better things to do than micromanage the announcement of the new mass vaccination center at SUNY Oneonta.
Apparently not.
In this space on Thursday, we praised the state for bringing the site to Oneonta and for working with Bassett Healthcare Network to staff it. Given what has happened since, our words might have been premature.
Here’s the timeline:
A media release from SUNY Communications the afternoon of Tuesday, March 16, listed SUNY Oneonta as an “active vaccination site.” That news caught us by surprise, though we knew it was coming at some point. A little more than an hour later, Bassett confirmed the news, issuing a media release that said it was partnering with the state, that the vaccination site would open on Thursday and that appointments could be made starting Wednesday.
Based on that official media release from one of the partners in the operation, we reported the story. That’s what we do.
Bassett later issued a correction Wednesday afternoon, saying the clinic would open Friday. Confusing, but such things happen.
Meanwhile, an internal memo sent Wednesday morning to SUNY Oneonta employees — one that did not stay internal — claimed no official date had been set for the opening of the site.
“Media reports announcing the opening date of the state-run COVID vaccination site on the SUNY Oneonta campus are premature,” the memo read. “No date has been set for the site’s opening at this time.”
That memo was sent half an hour after a member of our newsroom had made an appointment for Friday.
And then, when our reporter went to SUNY Oneonta on Thursday to preview the opening, there were people in line to get vaccinated.
Someone was lying. Several people, apparently.
First rule of politics: When you screw up, blame the media.
Why would the state be taking appointments for a clinic whose opening had not been set? Why did the author of the memo lie to the campus community about it?
When planning to cover Friday’s opening, our reporter was told by a SUNY Oneonta official that all such requests must go through the governor’s office. She reached out several times to get permission, but never got a response back.
Samantha Madison, regional representative for Cuomo in the Mohawk Valley, told our reporter at the vaccination site that it was her job to keep media out.
Huh?
We learned Thursday morning that SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras was planning to visit Oneonta on Friday. That made the picture a little clearer.
Unfortunately, because of printing schedules, we wrote this initially on Thursday. But Malatras did not come to Oneonta on Friday. He instead went to SUNY Sullivan, to tour the vaccination site there.
Rather than a visit, he issued the following statement on Friday: "SUNY Oneonta today joins nearly three dozen SUNY campuses serving as vaccination sites for their respective communities. So far, our campuses have administered more than 550,000 vaccines — proof that these partnerships between our colleges, local communities, and New York State — from Long Island to the North Country — are helping turn the page on COVID. I want to thank Acting President Dennis Craig, Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, other elected representatives, and local health officials for their dedication to working together to make this happen.”
We’re guessing the statement took place of what would have been the “official” announcement of the opening of a vaccination center that has been taking appointments for two days. We’re also guessing Bassett officials got an earful for announcing the news before Andrew Cuomo and Jim Malatras gave them permission to do so.
Unfortunately, that all falls in line with the culture of secrecy and ego that has marked Cuomo’s governorship since its start and has contributed to the political trouble he faces now.
We’ll be blunt. We could not possibly care less who gets the credit for a vaccination center opening in Oneonta. We’re glad it’s there. It was simply the right thing to do and we’re more than a little angry that petty officials are playing these games with it.
Not even a little surprised, mind you, but a little angry.
We’re not angry about them blaming the media. That’s par for the political course. We’re used to it. But those who lied to the campus community and those who told them to do it have given up any right to expect trust from that community or anyone else.
*This editorial is rewritten from the one published in Saturday's edition because Malatras did not visit the campus as expect on Thursday.
